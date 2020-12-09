Jessie James Decker Has The PERFECT Response To Criticism Of 'Nekkid' Instagram Photo!

Jessie James Decker isn’t here for being judged for her Instagram content, y’all.

The country singer posted a “nekkid” bathtub pic on Tuesday, covered only by the bubbles from the bath.

In her caption she beckons hubby Eric Decker, writing:

“Hey babe, come to the bath tub. I’m nekkid and wanna show u somethin (if he thought he was walking into a seductive bathtub show he was right) People frequently ask how we keep the spark and spice alive. This is it right here folks “

No seven year itch for this couple!

One IG user didn’t appreciate the “spice” talk, commenting simply:

“TMI”

LOLz, what are ya, new here? TMI is Jessie’s whole brand!

But the cookbook author was not going to take the judgment lying down — she actually responded, writing:

“I can’t imagine what’s on your computer history. Hopefully nothing as risqué and repulsive as my bubble bath gown.”

Ha!

This isn’t the first time the Boys In The Summer singer has been criticized for her IG account. Back in April the 32-year-old momma caused some controversy with a photo wearing sexy underwear — in the same room as her young son. When a commenter asked her about walking around like that with her kids around, she responded:

“Yes. No different than a swimsuit. I teach my children the body is beautiful. Nothing to be ashamed of.”

If you think that’s TMI, we don’t recommend following Jessie! LOLz!

