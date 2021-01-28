Jessie James Decker’s 2-Year-Old Son Hospitalized Again

Jessie James Decker just had another terrifying moment with her 2-year-old son, Forrest.

On Thursday, the country singer posted a photo of her little one wearing Spider-Man pajamas and what looked like a nebulizer mask on Instagram. In the post’s lengthy caption, she shared that she had to take him to the hospital on Wednesday night after he experienced some serious breathing problems. YIKES!

“Every time he gets a tiny cold he starts wheezing and his oxygen levels drop and heart rate goes up. Ultimately I’m being told he has Asthma even though he’s pretty young to diagnose. It’s scary to watch his vitals drop, hear his grunting and see his chest struggling so much to take a breath. After he threw up for the 3rd time (I think from coughing so much) (no fever) I knew it was time to take him in.”

In the text, she detailed that the doctors gave him some stronger medication and kept him overnight for observation. In addition, she revealed he will have to go to an allergist to see what could possibly be triggering his asthma attacks.

The 32-year-old momma, who also has a daughter Vivianne and son Eric Jr. with her husband Eric Decker, further confessed her confusion about the health struggles her youngest child was suffering from, saying:

“So confusing for a parent to have this issue and just not know what to do or why it’s happening. He was born full term and 9 lbs and no issues until last year and becoming more chronic. He’s a champ but it breaks my heart when he tells me ‘mommy my chest hurts’ in his sad little voice.”

She concluded the emotional post, expressing:

“I don’t love to post too much of this kind of stuff because my babies are precious to me. But I’ve had some amazing advice from fellow insta moms that I genuinely appreciate. So thank you. It’s that kind of mamas helping mamas community on here i really appreciate. So I just want to know from this post if any other parents have experienced this? Other than an allergist and a specialist did this go away for your babies? I wonder if he’s now allergic to pet hair?”

Based on the author’s Insta Story, he is currently back home from the hospital and getting some much needed rest in his fav costume like the champ he is!

This was apparently the third time over the past six weeks that he has had to go to the hospital. And unfortunately, this is also not the first time that the singer-songwriter has had to open up about a scary moment involving her youngest son. In June of last year, he went to the hospital after simple bug bite became a really bad staph infection.

Sigh, he just can’t catch a break! We hope you feel better soon, Forrest!

