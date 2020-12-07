Larsa Pippen SLAMMED By Fans For Posting About 'Anyone Dealing With Heartache' Amid Malik Beasley Scandal

Larsa Pippen is HEARING IT right now from some ticked-off Instagram users… and she kinda walked into this one!

The 46-year-old former reality TV star posted an inspirational quote to her IG page on Sunday afternoon, and while the overall sentiment was plenty sweet, she probably didn’t account for how fans would take it in light of her recent scandal involving married NBA star Malik Beasley.

As you’ll recall, the former Real Housewives of Miami star has had to account for damning pics taken last month in a Miami mall that showed her hand-in-hand with Beasley. The 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves star was supposedly happily married to Montana Yao at the time, shocking fans and social media followers who watched the drama unfold in real time. Larsa hasn’t been shy about slyly reacting to all of it, either — further grabbing headlines and drawing attention to the scandalous situation.

And that brings us to Sunday, when Kim Kardashian West‘s former bestie decided to post an eyebrow-raising quote about praying “for healing & comfort for anyone dealing with heartache,” as you can see (below):

Taking the post as particularly hypocritical considering her actions with Beasley, IG followers and commenters weren’t shy about hopping in and letting Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife know how they felt!

“I am thinking of Malik Beasley’s wife and son,” one follower commented dryly on Larsa’s post, turning the sentiment right around on her.

Others piled on, as well:

“You knew he was married and didn’t care. Please!” “This one is savage @larsapippen but it’s a cold world so I guess I get it. But damn this is right between the eyes tough.” “we are praying for montana and the heartbreak you have caused her” “Easy to say once you destroyed someone’s marriage huh” “What lol pray for yourself” “Both have the fault but the fact that she still with him bby what make your think he won’t do the same thing too you” “at your age you’re acting as if you are a delinquent 16 year old.” “Weren’t you hand in hand with someones husband like last week?!?”

Yikes!!! …but they’re not necessarily wrong!

Evidently feeling the heat, Larsa re-upped early Monday morning with another new post, this time on her IG Stories:

That certainly makes a statement, doesn’t it?!

In light of all that we know, it would appear Larsa kind of brought some of this stuff upon herself. Of course, Malik deserves JUST as much heat — if not more, TBH — considering he apparently had no problems stepping out on his now-estranged wife!!

Any way you look at it, this whole thing is MESSY! And we’re sure this isn’t the last we’ve heard from these three, either! Reactions, Perezcious readers? What do U think about Larsa’s attempt to be inspirational and deep with this IG post? And her newer IG Stories response?! Do U feel like the commenters do??

Sound OFF with your take on all this down in the comments (below)!

