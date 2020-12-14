Jesy Nelson Is Leaving Little Mix: 'The Band Has Really Taken A Toll On My Mental Health'

It sounds like it’s time for Jesy Nelson to move on…

The 29-year-old singer and recording artist announced on Monday morning, December 14, that she’s officially leaving Little Mix, the all-girl group she’d been a part of since its founding in 2011. This news comes after the performer had previously taken “extended time” off from the group, as we previously reported.

On Monday, the singer announced her decision walk away from the group, citing persistent issues with her mental health. In her official statement, posted to her Instagram account, Nelson wrote in part (below):

“The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard. There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than making other people happy and I feel like now is the time to begin that process. So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix. I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy. I’m ready to embark on a new chapter in my life – I’m not sure what it’s going to look like right now, but I hope you’ll still be there to support me.”

Wow!

Here is her full post (below):

Gotta hand it to her — she’s honest, authentic, and real. And she’s doing what she believes is best for her.

We wish her well with her life from here!

Little Mix now consists of the other three original members: Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall.

