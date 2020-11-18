Is Jesy Nelson OK?? Reportedly Taking 'Extended Time Off' From Little Mix For 'Private Medical Reasons'!

Due to health concerns, Jesy Nelson is hitting pause with Little Mix.

The announcement was made after Jesy’s noticeable absence on the November 7 finale of the group’s BBC1 show, The Search. Reports indicated she’d missed several rehearsals leading up to the closing episode as well.

Related: Adele SLAMMED For Cultural Appropriation!

Their latest album, Confetti, was also just released on November 6, making this an even more unusual time for a band member to step away. Nelson hasn’t posted on social media since Halloween, so it’s difficult to gauge exactly what’s going on with her…

The only clue to her current condition comes from a band spokesperson, who told Us:

“Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons. We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time.”

“Private medical reasons”? A little vague for our liking… Is she OK? Having some kind of emergency??

The news comes a little over a year after we first learned of Jesy’s mental health struggles. In the 2019 documentary Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out, she opened up about her rise to fame during 2011’s The X Factor and disclosed the harsh reality of hearing from trolls and strangers on the Internet. Particularly jarring during this time period were the blatant critiques of her body. She shared:

“I had 101 Facebook messages in my inbox, and the first one that came up was from some random man, saying: ‘You are the ugliest thing I’ve seen in my life, you do not deserve to be in this girl band. You deserve to die.’”

How awful!

The entire experience led the girl group member into the darkest time of her life, where she was using drugs and actively contemplated suicide. Fortunately, she has since found a way to cope with it all — or so we thought?

While no reports have mentioned her break relating to past mental health struggles, it’s the only health issues we’ve ever known her to have. And now we’re genuinely concerned to hear this news about her and LM!

The other option that there’s secretly other drama behind the scenes, aside from her health!

In 2017, drama unfolded when Little Mix attended the Nickelodeon Choice Awards in LA, and the band TOTALLY cropped out Jesy from an official pic uploaded to their IG page! They went on to explain that the snub was intentional — because the brunette songbird didn’t like the snap. But… really?! The fans weren’t buying it then, and neither were we.

With everything we know about Jesy’s struggles and the way strangers have bullied her, it certainly makes sense that she might be more self-conscious. BUT Jesy did have photos of herself on Instagram of that same event — and the band also posted other pics that included Jesy!

It all seems pretty sketchy to us! There’s also been years of rumored tension between Jes and bandmate Perrie Edwards…

Sounds like we wont be getting any sort of confirmation from Nelson about ANYTHING anytime soon. Keeping us on the edge of our seats!! Whatever the case may be, we’re happy to hear that Jesy is taking a break, if that’s what she needs.

Thoughts on all of this, Perezious readers? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Jesy Nelson/Instagram]