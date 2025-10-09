BIG Change Of Tune? Jimmy Kimmel Actually WANTS Trump On His Talk Show?!

Jimmy Kimmel has his sights set on a new late night guest.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host made a surprising admission on Wednesday: he’s open to having Donald Trump on his show! During an appearance at the Bloomberg Screentime panel at NYA Studios on Wednesday, Lucas Shaw asked him if since returning to the air, he’s asked either Trump or FCC Chairman Brendan Carr to come on the show. Jimmy responded:

“No, I haven’t. I wouldn’t necessarily be interested in Brendan Carr on the show, but yeah, I’d love to have Trump on the show for sure.”

As we’ve been following, Jimmy was temporarily taken off the air after upsetting conservatives — including Trump and Carr — with his comments surrounding Charlie Kirk’s death. He didn’t mock Kirk, he just pointed out how Trump and others had seized on the opportunity to attack their political enemies. Trump had wanted his critic off the air for some time, declaring it months ago. So Carr leaned on the network and they folded, pulling JKL off the air with no warning.

However, Kimmel’s suspension was brief, and when he returned, Trump was FURIOUS. He took to Truth Social to blast the late night host:

“I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! … Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE.”

It’s clear Jimmy knows it’s probably a snowball’s chance in hell Trump would agree to actually face him on the show anytime soon, because he sarcastically followed up with a cheeky smile, adding:

“I don’t know. Alright, I’ll ask him.”

Doesn’t sound very optimistic! Maybe he knows Trump wouldn’t want to face the kind of questions he’d get from him?? Watch the clip (below):

White House rep Abigail Jackson has since addressed Jimmy’s indirect invite, btw, telling Page Six on Thursday:

“Reacting to anything Jimmy Kimmel says would require me to watch his show and I have much more entertaining things to do, like watch paint dry.”

Riiiiight.

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Would you be into this idea?? Do you think Kimmel would do a better job interviewing him than reporters the past few months? Let us know in the comments down below!

