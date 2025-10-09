Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

SATC Tea! Kristin Davis Apologizes To Bridget Moynahan For How She Treated Her On Set! Selena Gomez’s Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Speaks On Feud Rumors After Wedding Snub! Taylor Swift Fans Accuse Charli XCX Of Shading Travis Kelce By Liking THIS Savage Post! Prince William 'Livid Beyond Words' At Meghan Markle's Instagram Post: REPORT Travis Kelce & Brother Jason GUSH Over 'Friend' Blake Lively Despite Supposed Taylor Swift Feud: 'Blake, I Love You' Taylor Swift Reveals Suspicions Leading Up To Travis Kelce's Proposal -- And Why Bestie Ed Sheeran Found Out The News On Instagram! Shade Or No Shade? Taylor Swift Says She'd NEVER Go To Space After Katy Perry Did Last Year! Is Taylor Swift Wearing Blake Lively's Jewelry In The Life Of A Showgirl Photoshoot?! Taylor Swift Accused Her Of Being A Druggie And Now Charli XCX Says: What Taylor Swift Says About Supposed Charli XCX Diss Track Actually Romantic: 'Living In Their Head Rent-Free' Kardashian Fans Think THIS New Taylor Swift Song Is Actually About Them!  Is Kim Kardashian Trying To Upstage Taylor Swift With Her Own 'Elizabeth Taylor' News?!

Jimmy Kimmel

BIG Change Of Tune? Jimmy Kimmel Actually WANTS Trump On His Talk Show?!

BIG Change Of Tune -- Jimmy Kimmel Actually WANTS Trump On His Talk Show!

Jimmy Kimmel has his sights set on a new late night guest.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host made a surprising admission on Wednesday: he’s open to having Donald Trump on his show! During an appearance at the Bloomberg Screentime panel at NYA Studios on Wednesday, Lucas Shaw asked him if since returning to the air, he’s asked either Trump or FCC Chairman Brendan Carr to come on the show. Jimmy responded:

“No, I haven’t. I wouldn’t necessarily be interested in Brendan Carr on the show, but yeah, I’d love to have Trump on the show for sure.”

As we’ve been following, Jimmy was temporarily taken off the air after upsetting conservatives — including Trump and Carr — with his comments surrounding Charlie Kirk’s death. He didn’t mock Kirk, he just pointed out how Trump and others had seized on the opportunity to attack their political enemies. Trump had wanted his critic off the air for some time, declaring it months ago. So Carr leaned on the network and they folded, pulling JKL off the air with no warning.

Related: Bad Bunny Addresses Super Bowl Halftime Show Backlash

However, Kimmel’s suspension was brief, and when he returned, Trump was FURIOUS. He took to Truth Social to blast the late night host:

“I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! … Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE.”

You can read his full statement HERE.

It’s clear Jimmy knows it’s probably a snowball’s chance in hell Trump would agree to actually face him on the show anytime soon, because he sarcastically followed up with a cheeky smile, adding:

“I don’t know. Alright, I’ll ask him.”

Doesn’t sound very optimistic! Maybe he knows Trump wouldn’t want to face the kind of questions he’d get from him?? Watch the clip (below):

White House rep Abigail Jackson has since addressed Jimmy’s indirect invite, btw, telling Page Six on Thursday:

“Reacting to anything Jimmy Kimmel says would require me to watch his show and I have much more entertaining things to do, like watch paint dry.”

Riiiiight.

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Would you be into this idea?? Do you think Kimmel would do a better job interviewing him than reporters the past few months? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via ABC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 09, 2025 13:30pm PDT

Share This