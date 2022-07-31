Jodie Sweetin Marries Mescal Wasilewski During Intimate Ceremony In Malibu!

Jodie Sweetin is married!

According to People, the 40-year-old actress tied the knot with her beau of five years, Mescal Wasilewski, in an intimate and romantic backyard ceremony at a private home in Malibu, California, on Saturday. During the nuptials, she walked down the aisle in a stunning lace gown from Lili Bridals with her father by her side.

Her two daughters, 14-year-old Zoie and 11-year-old Beatrix, stood by Jodie’s side at the alter as she and the clinical social worker exchanged personal vows in front of 50 friends and family. Of course, among the crowd of people were some of her Full House castmates, including John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, and Andrea Barber. She expressed to the outlet about her hubby:

“I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me.”

Related: Jennifer Lopez Predicted Her Vegas Wedding To Ben Affleck 20 Years Ago!

Following the ceremony, People reported that the couple had a relaxed wedding reception during which their guests enjoyed a dinner of tacos and a guacamole bar from Border Grill, plus a small cake and dessert bites from Big Sugar Bakeshop. The Fuller House alum said of the celebration:

“I didn’t want it to be fussy. The look is very organic and natural. It’s just about good food and good friends – and twinkle lights!”

Awww! You can ch-ch-check out the wedding photos HERE.

In case you didn’t know, Jodie and Mescal were first introduced through mutual friends in 2017 and soon began a long-distance relationship before he eventually moved from New York City to Los Angeles in 2020. She did not make their relationship known to the public until 2018, gushing on social media at the time:

“Find someone who you can share this kind of love with… Someone who doesn’t just show you they love you one day a year. Who isn’t afraid to look silly when they tell you they love you.”

They got engaged in January 2022 – and as they say, the rest is history! Jodie shared with People that their love and support for each other only continues to grow stronger each day, and she truly feels she’s found “the best teammate” to share her life with:

“Mescal makes me feel absolutely comfortable and secure to shine as bright as I need to. He steps up and shows up for my girls. And we harmonize so well. He’s really the best teammate I could ask for.”

This is the fourth marriage for Jodie. She was first married to Shaun Holguin from 2002 to 2006. The star then tied the knot with Cody Herpin from 2007 until 2010, and later married Morty Coyle from 2012 to 2016.

We couldn’t be happier for Jodie! Congratulations to the newlyweds!

[Image via Jodie Sweetin/Instagram]