Jodie Sweetin Engaged To Mescal Wasilewski After 4 Years Together: ‘You’re My Person’

After an incredibly tough week mourning the loss of her TV dad, Bob Saget, Jodie Sweetin has some good news to share — she’s engaged!!

The Fuller House star and her boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski just took their relationship to the next level and couldn’t wait to share the exciting update with followers. On Monday, after Mescal popped the question, the couple posed for a selfie while showing off Jodie’s stunning new ring!

Related: Final Full House Cast Members Lori Loughlin & Jodie Sweetin Mourn Bob Saget Loss: ‘Love You More’

The actress began her caption with a Maya Angelou quote, writing:

“’In all the world there is, No heart for me like yours. In all the world there is, No love for you like mine’ ~Maya Angelou”

The 39-year-old went on to gush about her soon-to-be hubby, adding:

“I love you Mescal, for always.

You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us. Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together.”

Aww!! The Full House alum also noted her upcoming birthday (which she’ll celebrate on Wednesday), saying that this might just be her best year yet, continuing:

“I think I’m really gonna like turning 40 ”

Mescal kept his reaction short and sweet on his IG feed. The lucky guy posted the same selfie along with a close up of his fiancée’s new bling, telling his followers:

“So that happened…”

Ch-ch-check out the sweet photos!!

What a gorgeous ring!!

Related: Did Christina Haack Reveal Her Secret Wedding To Josh Hall?

Sweetin still can’t stop staring at it either, adding in her IG Story:

“This ring takes my breath away… Stunning, my love.”

The pair has been together since going public with their relationship in February 2018. At the time, the Merry & Bright lead had already fallen head over heels, she mused on social media:

“Find someone who you can share this kind of love with… Someone who doesn’t just show you they love you one day a year. Who isn’t afraid to look silly when they tell you they love you.”

After having to say goodbye to a dear friend and former castmate on Friday while at Saget’s funeral (after his untimely death on January 9), we’re sure this engagement is a special reminder to keep looking for the positive things in life while grieving. Just as Bob would have wanted it.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Send your congrats in the comments (below)!

[Image via Jodie Sweetin/Instagram]