OMG! Joe Biden's Daughter Ashley Savagely Accused Husband Of Having An Affair One Day Before Filing For Divorce! See Her Evidence!

Joe Biden‘s daughter made sure everyone knew exactly what kind of man her estranged husband is one day before filing to end their marriage!

In case you missed it, Ashley Biden filed for divorce from Dr. Howard Krein in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas on Monday. They were married for a long time — 13 years, to be exact! So the breakup is a shock to many, unless you caught what she posted to social media the day before!

On Sunday, Ashley took to Instagram Stories to accuse her husband of having an affair! Yes really! And she has the receipt to prove it! The former first daughter posted a picture of a couple walking down the street hand-in-hand. The image is set to Notorious B.I.G. and Lil’ Kim’s Another — a track all about cheating.

While you could not see their faces, Ashley told her followers that the man in the photo was her now soon-to-be ex-husband! And the woman with him is definitely NOT her! She wrote over the image:

“My husband and his girlfriend holding hands ”

Damn! So savage!

But good for her for exposing him! Howard boldly stepped out in public with another woman, so he deserves to have his dirty laundry aired to the world! Check out the photo evidence (below):

At this time, Ashley hasn’t spoken out about the affair again. Her estranged hubby hasn’t said a word about the accusation either. So, we don’t know any other details about the scandal for now — including how long the two were seeing each other behind Ashley’s back. The social worker did post in celebration of her divorce on Monday, though! Per the Philadelphia Inquirer, she shared a now-deleted picture of herself walking in the park and giving a thumbs-up with the tune of Freedom by Beyoncé playing in the background. And there is more! She also re-posted a quote with Lauryn Hill‘s song Freedom Time:

“New life, new beginnings means new boundaries. New ways of being that won’t look or sound like they did before.”

It looks like Ashley is thrilled to start this next chapter in her life! And can you blame her if it is true that Howard cheated?

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments (below)!

