Social Media Reacts To Donald Trump & Joe Biden's Dumpster Fire Of A Presidential Debate!

What in the hell did we just watch?!

On Thursday night, current President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump met for the first debate in the 2024 election season. Hosted and moderated by CNN, the debate had no live audience and pretty strict rules as far as time limits for candidate answers and when their microphones would be shut off. And it was, from the very start, a total dumpster fire.

Trump whined and complained, spoke too much about his golf game, and tried to dance around the dozens of felonies of which he’s been convicted. Meanwhile, Biden looked and sounded… asleep. And that’s, uh, putting it very generously. In the end, America really was left to ask itself just one question: are these two old guys REALLY the best we’ve got?????

Thankfully, the debate at least gave us about a billion hilarious (and deeply depressing) social media reactions. So, without further ado, let’s just go there. It’s less despairing than trying to analyze the stumbles and missteps of these two 500-year-old men vying to lead the country. Ugh. Here are the best and zaniest things X (Twitter) had to say about the Thursday night debate debacle (below)!

Every American watching the debate and realizing that we really are a late stage empire pic.twitter.com/Yy7ZmCxXI0 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) June 28, 2024

Biden has looked like this the entire debate #Debates2024 pic.twitter.com/nBnk1e77iw — trent (@trentchristnsen) June 28, 2024

DEBATE NIGHT IN AMERICA! Sweet Jesus! The networks are packaging this as entertainment, like a boxing match, and selling democracy down the river. It's a shame. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 28, 2024

These dudes have been calling each other the worst President in history for 80 straight minutes — and neither one of them got really offended until their golf skills were questioned. Hahaha.

pic.twitter.com/mFEI25Djh7 — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) June 28, 2024

This is the most stressful debate I’ve ever watched and my parent was a nominee against Obama. #DebateNight — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 28, 2024

Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden debate pic.twitter.com/uakby94O2W — kira ???? (@kirawontmiss) June 28, 2024

My God, this Presidential debate proves that we need younger presidential candidates. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 28, 2024

ok if you don't live in the US, please turn the debate off. This is our private family humiliation, and we'd all prefer you not stare. — Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) June 28, 2024

Canadians watching this debate. pic.twitter.com/bedl7ahPqc — Ahmed Ali (@DrAhmednurAli) June 28, 2024

Yeesh…

Crazy, right?! WTF are we doing here?? And then there was this (below):

Without a fact checker that puts up facts on a giant screen behind them, this debate is useless . #Debates2024 — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) June 28, 2024

FACTS!!

Folks… when a Jersey Shore cast member makes ONE THOUSAND TIMES morse sense in a single tweet than either one of the candidates on stage for the entire night, it’s time to admit that America needs to change course. You know what?! F**k it. Let’s just go there: Vinny Guadagnino for President!! He definitely can’t be any worse than these two old dudes!!

BTW, if you missed the debate last night and for some ungodly reason you actually want to watch it now, well, here ya go:

We ask, again: are these two old guys really the best we’ve got?!

What did U make of the debate, y’all?! Thoughts?? Reactions?? Hot takes?! Share ’em (below)!

[Image via CNN/YouTube]