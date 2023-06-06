Joe & Teresa Giudice Agree On Something -- He Also Thinks Joe & Melissa Gorga Ratted Them Out To The FBI!

While Joe Giudice and his ex-wife Teresa Giudice may not agree on much anymore, it sure seems like they agree on this controversial subject.

Last week, during the first part of the (very, very, very) contentious reunion for this season’s Real Housewives of New Jersey run, Tre took aim at her brother Joe Gorga and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. Specifically, the 51-year-old ex-con claimed on the Bravo reunion ep that Melissa and her man were responsible for dropping the dime on Teresa and Joe to the FBI years ago. And it turns out Tre’s ex believes the same thing!

As Perezcious readers will no doubt recall, the longtime RHONJ star and her now-ex-husband were sent to federal prison in the 2010s after pleading guilty to tax evasion, wire fraud, and bankruptcy fraud charges. Teresa ended up serving about 11 months in prison covering much of 2015. Next, Joe did 41 months in the slammer, finally being released in March 2019. He was then deported back to his birth nation of Italy, and he and Teresa divorced.

For a while after the prison experience, Teresa wondered whether ex-RHONJ star Caroline Manzo could have been the one who went to the feds in the first place regarding the tax evasion and fraud. Manzo has vehemently denied ratting out her longtime ex-castmate. So too has Jacqueline Laurita, Teresa’s (now-former) sworn enemy who was also at one point thought to be the rat.

But based on last week’s reunion ep showdown, Teresa appears to have come around on that, too. Now, she thinks the Gorgas were behind it. And now we know Joe Giuidice agrees as well. Uh-oh!!

On Monday, Joe Guidice appeared on a new episode of Behind The Velvet Rope. Speaking to podcast host David Yontef, the 51-year-old ex-con doubled down on Teresa’s claim that Joe and Melissa Gorga set them up to take the legal fall on the fraud fracas:

“When they came on the show, they were very good friends with my ex-partner’s attorneys, who went to the feds, which I think Melissa and Joe were involved.”

Whoa!

As for his evidence, the former RHONJ husband told Yontef he’s “still friends” with “an ex-FBI guy” who told him “for a fact” that the Gorgas were involved.

This unidentified former FBI agent supposedly said the 48-year-old Joe Gorga and his 44-year-old wife were “helping behind the scenes” and “alerting” the feds to the Giuidices’ fraud. Hmm…

In a serious claim that doubles as an unfortunately HIGHlarious quote about tax fraud, Tre’s ex-hubby said on the podcast:

“They went to the feds to feed them all this information. Yeah, I might’ve cheated on some things, my tax returns, you know, who didn’t?”

Joe, seriously?! Most people don’t cheat on their taxes, man. At least we hope!

Anyways…

Joe also used his turn on Yontef’s popular podcast to call out the Gorgas for “eating off my back” amid the Giudice family’s prison problems of the 2010s.

Joe slammed the other Joe and his wife, saying they “would not still be living in that house and have food” had they not accepted the Giudices’ offer to join in on the old spin-off show Teresa Checks In that was filmed during Tre’s time in prison:

“Why don’t you tell them they ought to thank me again, because they got paid to do that, alright? So if it wasn’t for the spin-off they wouldn’t have gotten paid. They eat off my back, they’re still eating off my back.”

Damn!

So clearly, there is no love lost between the Giudices and the Gorgas. Of course, we already knew that as far as Teresa was concerned. But to see her ex-husband jumping in on her side in this endless feud divides the foursome further.

You can listen to the podcast for yourself HERE, by the way. Reactions, Perezcious readers??

