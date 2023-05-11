Kim Zolciak Blew Through $250K While Gambling Before Tax Problems Exposed?!

Kim Zolciak might be regretting her big spending ways!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann have split after nearly 12 years together — largely thanks to money problems. So, it can’t help looking back and noticing how much cash Kim used to throw away like it meant nothing! And now fans are doing just that…

In a resurfaced episode of Don’t Be Tardy, the reality star can be seen blowing through $250,000 during a luxurious trip to the Bahamas in 2014. And, no, this cash didn’t go toward her hotel — she spent it all while gambling!

At one point during the episode, the 44-year-old bragged about how she wasn’t afraid to shell out a ton of money in hopes of winning the jackpot — which rarely ever happened, by the way. She told the cameras:

“I love to gamble, but there’s no casino here in Georgia, so the only way to get my thrill is to buy scratch-offs.”

Before purchasing $1,200 (!!!) worth of scratch-offs, she noted:

“I play big to win big.”

Holy s**t! Can you imagine spending THAT much on scratch-offs?? Yikes! Later, the Kashmere Kollections founder recalled suffering a “big hit” financially during a past trip to the tropical islands, saying:

“I took a really big hit in the Bahamas last time I went…like [a] quarter of a million dollars. […] A lot of money. Yeah, crazy, and I never went back.”

Damn! Check out a glimpse of her nights out gambling (below)!

She may not have gone back to the Bahamas, but she certainly didn’t stop testing her luck! According to Radar Online in 2019, the Bravo personality “gambled away $30,000 in Vegas” at The Palms Casino. An insider dished:

“She had some small wins here and there, around $250, but for the most part, the money is gone.”

Jeez…

Her games of choice at the time were a “combination of blackjack, craps, and slot machines.” Hard to believe she blew through all this money knowing what we know now! Earlier this week, it was revealed Kim and Kroy owe the IRS over $1 million for unpaid taxes dating back to 2013, 2017, and 2018. They also owe Georgia $15k for unpaid taxes from 2018. If only she hadn’t spent so much at the casinos!

According to a source for Us Weekly on Wednesday, the couple’s “financial issues” played a huge role in their divorce. The confidant shared:

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship. Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”

Alongside the taxes, the pair has also faced worries over their home. Earlier this year, they nearly lost the property in a foreclosure auction when Truist Bank claimed they failed to pay back a $1.65 million loan. Luckily for them, they managed to sort out the issue in the nick of time, and the home was not put up for sale. Considering all of this financial trouble has come within months of each other, we can understand why this was just too much for them to handle. It’s a bummer though!

The exes are now fighting over child support, among other things. The House of Kim podcast host is asking for primary physical custody of their four minor kids, Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, as well as joint legal custody. She would also like child support and alimony.

Meanwhile, the former NFL star is requesting sole legal and physical custody of the kids as well as “exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession of the marital residence,” which they are both living in right now. He is also seeking an “equitable division” of certain debts and obligations and “reasonable and necessary attorneys fees and expenses.” They are expected to appear in court for a scheduled hearing on July 4. Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

