Joe Jonas NOT On Board With Brother Nick's Strict Bedroom Rules!

Joe Jonas has entered the chat to give his take on Nick’s shocking bedroom rules!

In case you missed it this week, the 32-year-old Broadway star revealed on the Are You Okay? show that he thinks “beds are for sleeping only!” Like, the man won’t do anything else! Not even “sit on the bed,” “eat on the bed,” read a book, or watch television in bed! And when his wife, Priyanka Chopra, wants to snuggle up under the covers and watch a show, you still won’t find Nick beside her in bed. He will “pull a seat up and sit next to the bed” instead! Wild!

But why such strict rules for himself? According to Nick, it all comes down to the temperature. He doesn’t enjoy lounging in bed because he runs hot and doesn’t like it to get too warm. Ch-ch-check out the interview (below):

Naturally, his hot take divided many people! While some were on his side, most folks on the internet found it totally unrelatable and couldn’t disagree with him more! Even his own brother is not on team “beds are for sleeping only!” Joe commented on an Instagram post shared by Complex about Nick’s remarks:

“I disagree.”

Joe gets it! LOLz! Sometimes you just need to watch TV and read a book while cozy in bed! Take a look (below):

All we need now is for Kevin to weigh in on the matter!

What are your thoughts on it, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]