What Went Wrong Between Sophie Turner & Her British Boyfriend Before Chris Martin Romance!

We finally have some clue what happened between Sophie Turner and!

The Game of Thrones star has been making headlines recently — for reportedly striking up a romance with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin! The duo apparently went on a “secret” date, and word is he LOVES the fact that she shares his British background! Sorry, Dakota Johnson!

But didn’t she JUST have a man?? No, not Joe Jonas. That was forever ago! We’re talking about Peregrine Pearson, the British aristocrat she romanced soon after splitting from the Cake by the Ocean singer. They were actually together some time — nearly TWO YEARS!

The two apparently had an on-again, off-again relationship, but they seemed like they were doing well in romantic Instagram photos over the summer. So… how did we get from that to secret Coldplay romance??

According to the latest goss, they recently attended a high-society wedding together, where they were “bickering and arguing between feverish snogs on the dance floor.” It was shortly after that that they ended things and Sophie went on a date with Chris… So what went wrong??

On Monday, a source told Us Weekly:

“They had conflicting personalities and weren’t getting along.”

Oof… “Conflicting personalities”? Yikes! Almost sounds like a similar issue that contributed to her divorce from Joe! The insider continued:

“They tried to make it work, but they weren’t meshing, and Sophie wanted to move on.”

Yeesh. Well, hopefully it was for the better! The source echoed the former report that she and Chris are the real deal. They’ve been on several dates — and have “bonded over being British and their love for music.”

BTW, Peregrine doesn’t seem to be doing too bad, either. DailyMail.com previously reported he was spotted at a nightclub holding hands with a mystery gal… who did resemble Sophie. We guess he has a type.

What are your thoughts now knowing why the two split up? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via NBC & BBC/YouTube & Sophie Turner/Instagram]

Nov 03, 2025 17:00pm PDT

