Nick Jonas Reveals The Things He'll NEVER Do In The Bedroom -- And Fans Are Divided!

There are a few things in the bedroom Nick Jonas will not do, and fans have a lot of thoughts about it!

In a video posted to TikTok on Tuesday from the Are You Okay? show, the 32-year-old singer revealed what his “beige flag” is… and dropped a super hot take when it comes to what he will do between the sheets! We cannot believe he won’t do these things…

Get your mind out of the gutter, though! It’s nothing spicy! He said:

“I think beds are for sleeping only. Like I don’t sit on the bed. I don’t eat on the bed. I don’t read a book in bed or watch TV. I can’t do it.”

What! Like, strictly sleeping!? Nothing else? He won’t lay in bed and watch TV??

He also said he doesn’t ever snuggle up under the blanket! When pushed back that he is “robbing [him]self of one of the greatest pleasures in life,” he responded:

“I just don’t like it to get warm, I run hot…it’s a whole thing.”

What about his wife, Priyanka Chopra? He doesn’t expect her to follow the “sleeping” only rule, right? Just because Nick has an odd quirk about the bedroom, it doesn’t mean the actress shouldn’t get to enjoy some quality TV time or whatever while snuggled up under the covers! You’ll be glad to hear Nick isn’t that strict about it! Phew! The Jonas Brothers member explained that he’ll just work around it:

“My wife watches it. I’ll pull a seat up and sit next to the bed.”

Wow!

So what was the verdict? Is Nick okay? Host Brianna Morales deemed he was! However, some people completely disagree with her! Fans took to the comments section to react to Nick’s bedroom confession, and quite a few thought it was absolutely wild! See the responses (below):

“PULLING UP A CHAIR NEXT TO THE BED IS CRAZYYYYYYYY.” “Pulling up a chair while Priyanka is in bed watching tv together is crazyyyyyy to me lmao” “I guess it’s a good thing I never got the chance to marry Nick Jonas like I thought I would because PULLING UP A CHAIR NEXT TO THE BED would be such a deal breaker for me” “He had me solid with the public transportation take but then lost me with the ‘bed is for sleeping only’ take.” “The bed thing is a bit weird. Maybe turn a fan on? Lol” “The bed thing should have made him not okay” “i got the ick with the pulling up a chair next to the bed thing idk” “I watched this while eating in bed and I feel attacked.”

LOLz! Same!

Other folks did agree with Nick, though! They said:

“The bed just for sleeping is my take too” “no im with him on the bed thing” “I mean if I had a house with as many rooms as he probably has I wouldn’t have to lay/sit on my bed either #tinyapartmentlife” “ on the bed being for sleeping only!! My husband thinks I’m crazy that when we book a hotel room, I need to make sure there’s a chair. I HATE sitting in the bed”

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with Nick? Is the bed for sleeping only? Sound OFF in the comments! And ch-ch-check out the entire interview (below):

