Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Break Silence On Tense Custody Battle! See Their Official Statement!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have reached an agreement regarding the custody of their daughters!

As we previously reported, word was the pair were super close to reaching an agreement about the custody of their daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1 — and it seems like they’ve done just that! Earlier on Tuesday TMZ reported they have a temporary custody agreement going on, with the kiddos staying with their mom from October 9 to October 21 and then going to spend time with their dad from October 21 to November 2. The next time he hands them over, they’ll be with Sophie until the 22 of November, then with Joe until the 16 of December. After that, they’ll stay with the actress until early January.

Thanksgiving with dad, Christmas with mom, and a whole lot of traveling!!

On Tuesday afternoon, the estranged couple confirmed to US Weekly it’s likely this is how their lives will stay for sometime. In an official statement to the outlet, they said:

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great coparents.”

Great news for all of them!!

Wishing luck to Sophie when she finally takes them across the pond! Those long flights with two little ones are bound to be a challenge, at least until they get older. What do U think about their agreement, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]