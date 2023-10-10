Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Already Strike Deal In Child Custody Case!

Wow! That was fast!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have already struck a deal in their custody battle! After just three days of (exhausting AF) mediation last week, the Jonas Brothers star and Game of Thrones alum were able to hash out an agreement on the living arrangement of their two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

According to settlement docs obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, “an amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming.” So, while they haven’t signed anything yet, they’re super close to it!

In the meantime, they have determined a temporary child custody agreement. Per the new terms, the kids will be with Sophie from October 9 to October 21. It now makes sense why Joe trekked all the way to Taylor Swift‘s NYC apartment yesterday to hand over the kids!

Also, and this is big (!!!), the Do Revenge alum is officially allowed to take Willa and Delphine to the UK if she wants! Big victory for her there! That said, this doesn’t necessarily mean the kids will officially call the UK their “forever home” like she has been fighting for. Right now, it seems like they’re going to be shuttled back and forth a TON!

On October 21, the actress is required to return her kids to the US, where Joe will take over responsibilities until November 2. They’ll go back with their mom until the 22nd and return to the Lovebug singer through December 16, meaning Joe will get Thanksgiving with them. Once with Sophie, they’ll spend Christmas and New Year’s with her and return to their dad on January 7.

Phew!

It’s going to be a lot of travel for the kids in a very short time, especially if Sophie decides to take them across the pond!

A final settlement, which is on the way, will hopefully provide more clarity on the long-term arrangement. As for other assets amid the divorce, the couple had a prenup in place, so splitting things up shouldn’t be complicated.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? What do you think of this temporary deal?? Sound OFF (below)!

