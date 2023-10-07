Priyanka Chopra Feels ‘Caught In The Middle’ Of Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Nasty Divorce?!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce has not been easy for their loved ones!

By now you know that ever since the 34-year-old singer filed for divorce, things have gotten very nasty between the former couple. The Game of Thrones actress sued Joe for allegedly abducting their kids by refusing to hand over their passports so their children, Willa and Delphine, could return to their “forever home” in England. He vehemently denied the claims. However, Sophie revealed the Jonas Brothers member penned a letter that proved he wanted to move across the pond before their breakup.

They’ve since begun a four-day-long mediation in the hopes of coming to some sort of compromise before they head to court to battle it out on January 2, 2024. Whether an agreement can be made remains unknown. Considering how messy the divorce has gotten in a short amount of time, it’s hard to imagine they can put aside their differences and peacefully hash out the details. We guess never say never, right!?

But here’s the thing – not only has the split caused bitterness between Joe and Sophie, but it’s also created a very tense situation for their friends and family, especially for sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra! According to Life & Style this week, Nick Jonas’ wife has been having a tough time navigating the split as she – and many others – have felt “caught in the middle!” Uh oh. A source explained:

“Sophie and Joe kept a lot of their friends separate, but a few are caught in the middle of this mess.”

The insider then said of Priyanka:

“She and So­phie were very close. There was once a time Sophie thought she and Joe would move to London and so would Nick and Priyanka. Priyanka loves Sophie and her nieces and doesn’t want to do anything to jeopar­dize them being in her life.”

In fact, the two women were so “close” that the 41-year-old actress even considered Sophie a “sister” at one point. She told Elle in 2019 about her close relationship with the 27-year-old and Kevin Jonas’ wife, Danielle:

“I’ve never had a sister, so it’s really nice to have Danielle and Sophie, and just inheriting the family by proxy. Sophie is super talented, super funny and we have the most fun when we go out together. She’s incredible. By the time this comes out, she’ll be the new Mrs. Jonas. I can’t wait for her to join the family.”

Oof. And now Sophie and Joe are going their separate ways…

This must be so hard for everyone involved, considering it soulds like they had to choose sides in this situation no matter how close they may be to the two of them. Hopefully, Sophie and Joe can come to an amicable resolution and the drama soon for the sake of their kids and loved ones. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

