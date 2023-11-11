Joey Fatone Admits To Getting Hair Plugs & Undergoing Fat Removal Procedure!

Joey Fatone isn’t shy when it comes to talking about the work he has done to his body!

In an interview with People on Saturday, the 46-year-old singer admitted he’s undergone two cosmetic procedures over the years – hair plugs and fat removal. And he has absolutely no regrets about getting them done! He said:

“It’s crazy how many guys get work done. They don’t broadcast it because a lot of men are very shy or embarrassed about it, but there’s nothing to be embarrassed about! I’m never afraid to tell people about this stuff. Who cares?”

There’s nothing wrong with getting work done if that is your choice! As long as you are happy and safe, that is what matters the most. Joey explained he got hair plugs after becoming fed up with using a temporary spray to fill in the thinner spots of hair on his head:

“Two years ago things were a little thinner up there, and I’m on television. I had to start wearing this spray to fill in my hair, and I just hated it. Every time I was on TV I was spraying my hair and it was just a pain in the butt. So I was like, I want to get plugs to fill it in.”

Good for him! As for the fat removal procedures? Joey shared he has been getting fat removed from his chin and belly by using AirSculpt – and he’s already “starting to see the results” from it! He explained:

“My stomach had kind of a nice little hump underneath it and now it doesn’t. Same with my back. It’s crazy because it’s one of those things I never thought I’d do, but then there’s just this unwanted fat that even if you lost weight or no matter how you dieted, just certain things you can’t get rid of.”

Despite undergoing these procedures, the *NSYNC member insisted he’s “not trying to change my look” to appear younger and “not trying to change who I am.” Instead, he’s doing it for himself! Joey stated:

“Look, I’m just trying to look a little bit better in the way that I look in clothes. That’s really what I want to do, what I want to do for myself. I’ve had so many people in this industry tell me that I need to lose weight and look a certain way, blah blah blah. I mean, I may lose a little bit of weight but I’m still going to be the same person I’ve been. I’m not going to get drastically cut. Unless someone calls me up for a Marvel movie!”

LOLz! He continued:

“I’ve had some people say ‘You can’t get a certain job if you’re not a certain weight.’ But I’ll find a way to get those jobs. There’s plenty of room for everybody in every field. Plus, aging just happens. We all age in some shape or form!”

And no, he’s not getting in shape for a tour with *NSYNC before anyone asks! Joey added:

“People keep asking me if I’m getting in shape for a tour, but no, there isn’t a tour. We actually haven’t had that conversation yet. I’m getting in shape for myself, because at a certain age you can’t bounce back or recover like you used to be able to. Not to say that we used to be about sex, drugs and rock and roll, but we were able to do a lot more things because we were younger.”

At this point, who knows if the boy band will even do a reunion tour in light of the backlash Justin Timberlake is facing due to Britney Spears‘ memoir! But we’ll see what happens if the guys ever sit down and have that conversation.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Joey Fatone/Instagram, FayesVision/WENN]