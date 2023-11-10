Did Ivanka Trump Look... DIFFERENT In Court Appearance? Plastic Surgeon Has Theories!

So Ivanka Trump took the stand in Daddy’s $250 million civil fraud trial on Wednesday — despite her best efforts.

From what we’ve heard it was a pretty relaxed testimony, not at all like Donald Trump himself. No calling people names or attacking the officers of the court. JFC, we just remembered this a-hole was president. We mean, even if you agreed with some of his policies, how could you be proud of… Sorry, not pertinent. Anyway…

The point is, Ivanka’s testimony wasn’t noteworthy. She gave the ol’ “I don’t recall” a lot but didn’t contest all the evidence that hurt her dad either. NY AG Letitia James, who brought the lawsuit, told CNN:

“Ivanka Trump was cordial, she was disciplined, she was controlled and she was very courteous… But her testimony raises questions with regards to its credibility, which will be a question for the finding of fact. The reality is, is that based on the evidence, the documentary evidence, she clearly was involved in negotiating and securing loans, favorable loans, for the benefit of the Trump Organization, for Mr. Trump and her brothers and for herself.”

So she’s more poised than her father or brothers — but equally culpable for any fraud, considering her high-ranked position in the company. In other words, no surprises. None in her answers anyway. But some viewers were taken aback by, well… her face.

Related: Barbra Streisand Reveals Damn Good Reason She Never Got A Nose Job!

Yeah, quite a few folks noted in photos and footage from the courthouse Ivanka looked just a teensy bit… different. At least one observer thinks he knows why! Cosmetic surgeon Dr. Alexander Z. Rivkin, founder of RIVKIN Aesthetics, told DailyMail.com he thinks Ivanks got some work done! He explained:

“Ivanka Trump looks like she has had quite a makeover. Overall, her face now looks better proportioned, but less natural and more generic because her natural imperfections have been reduced.”

These procedures would have been relatively recent, too. The evaluation was based on a comparison of photos from Wednesday and from 2020. Like the side-by-side above and below.

How would she have slipped that by everyone? Well, after leaving the White House following the 2020 election, she had a lot of time out of the spotlight. She and Jared Kushner were just quietly making money from overseas business partners they dealt with while serving as advisers to the POTUS. Sketchy? Sure. Profitable? Most definitely.

The point is, the 42-year-old may have used some of those funds for some very good work! Lots of money, lots of downtime, she didn’t have to be out. Makes sense! And it is good work, apparently. Dr. Rivkin assessed:

“Her lips are clearly enhanced with filler. In the photos from the front, they look good, but once she turns profile, the borders seem unnaturally prominent.”

He noted Ivanka’s narrow jaw and small chin “gave her a unique look” before — and that’s now gone. He continued:

“She seems to have added, whether with filler or implants, significant volume to her chin and jaw. From the photos, it seems that she has somewhat over enhanced and over projected on her chin.”

He said the tip of her nose appears “more projected and defined”:

“This is an effect she could have achieved with non-surgical rhinoplasty with filler.”

Hmm… Do YOU see it??

He added:

“Her cheeks look enhanced, most likely with filler, especially at the most superior aspects. I would say they are over enhanced. Her forehead seems to have been enhanced into a more rounded shape on the profile. This was probably done with hyaluronic acid filler. The fine lines that she had under her eyes are now gone. She could have had energy treatments such as laser or radiofrequency done to tighten her skin, or she could have had a surgical blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery).”

The doc may not have the inside info to know exactly what was done, but he seems pretty certain she got some work.

Did YOU think so when you saw her??

[Image via Judy Eddy/MEGA/WENN.]