OMG! Joey Lawrence Accused Of Extramarital Affair -- With A Married ACTRESS!

We may have just learned what actually caused Joey Lawrence’s divorce! Get ready for some scandalous details, Perezcious readers!

In case you missed it, the 48-year-old actor’s wife, Samantha Cope, filed to end their marriage this week after only two years. She listed the reason for their divorce as the age-old “irreconcilable differences.” However, it appears there’s a whole lot more to the story of what caused the breakup! It’s now being alleged Joey cheated on Samantha… with another man’s wife! And no, Samantha isn’t the one who made the bombshell accusation!

Related: Jennifer Lopez’s OBSESSION With Social Media Was Destructive To Ben Affleck Marriage!

According to TMZ on Thursday, a man named Edward Rider accused his estranged wife Melina Alves of having an extramarital affair with Joey in his own divorce documents filed in New Jersey in late July — which was a few weeks before Samantha officially pulled the plug on their marriage! OMG! The husband claimed in the docs that he discovered Joey and Melina were sleeping with each other in late March.

Joey and Melina were co-stars in the upcoming Hallmark-ish Christmas rom com Socked In For Christmas! Joey is the star of the film, while Melina is a writer and also has an acting credit on the project. Edward only said they carried out their affair in California — presumably where they filmed. We guess they were getting cozy behind the scenes of the project… a little too cozy for Edward or Samantha’s liking! Check out a photo of Melina and Joey together (below):

And Edward claimed it wasn’t just a short fling, either! It went on for a while! In the court documents, the hubby states he believes Joey and Melina’s affair went on “at various other times and places.” Jeez!

For her part, Samantha listed the date of separation from Joey as June 7. So based on the timeline provided, the Melissa & Joey alum was still with the 37-year-old actress — who he shares daughter Dylan Rose — while hooking up with Melina! Damn! Did Samantha find out about his alleged infidelity around that time? Is that why she is really divorcing Joey? If the 37-year-old actress didn’t know before, she does know! At this time, neither of the soon-to-be exes addressed the accusations. Melina has also remained silent on the allegation as well.

Wow! What a messy situation! Reactions? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Melina Alves/Samantha Cope/Instagram, WENN]