John Legend Slams Lil Wayne, Ice Cube, & Other Rappers For Backing 'Failure' Trump Ahead Of The Election

While performing at a rally in Philly for the Democratic ticket, John Legend completely slammed his fellow musicians who have shown support for Donald Trump ahead of the election.

Throwing shade at the likes of Lil Wayne and Ice Cube, the 41-year-old drew a lot of attention at Monday’s event, which also featured Common and Vice President hopeful Kamala Harris on stage!

Related: Trump Team Asked SO MANY Celebs To Do Taxpayer-Funded COVID Ads

Citing everything that’s wrong with the current POTUS, Legend addressed the crowd at Citizens Bank Park:

“Now, some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity. Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business.”

Chrissy Teigen‘s husband continued, likening MAGA-supporting rappers to being characters from the Jordan Peele movie Get Out:

“Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies. I think they even founded a new supergroup, it’s called the Sunken Place.”

We can’t help but feel like that’s a specific dig at (former?) friend and “Birthday Party” presidential hopeful Kanye West, who has continuously been called out in Get Out memes over his marriage into the Kardashian clan! Except John wasn’t done there.

The father of two also took the time to call out the current administration’s “Platinum Plan,” a proposal they claim will benefit the Black community:

“But Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black folks is nothing but fool’s gold, because you can’t bank on a word he says. Ask the students of Trump University. Ask all of the contractors he stiffed. Ask people his charity was supposed to help before it was shut down for being a fraud. Ask all the Black and Brown Americans who are dying from this virus and losing their jobs under his watch.”

Continuing to take shots at Trump, he went on about a better future with Joe Biden and Harris at the top:

“The president isn’t strong. He’s a coward. And his career in business and in government has been failure after failure after failure. We need a president we can trust. That’s the kind of president Joe Biden will be. And he won’t only reverse the damage of the last four years hand-in-hand with Senator Kamala Harris, they will build back a better economy and country than ever before.”

Though Legend didn’t name names throughout his impromptu speech, it’s not hard to piece together who he was dissing. Just a few days ahead of Monday’s event, Lil Wayne tweeted out a photo of himself and 74-year-old Donald standing side by side, each flashing a thumbs up. The Lollipop rapper wrote:

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Ice Cube has also shown support for the Platinum Plan, but it’s unclear how John feels about other artists such as 50 Cent, who recently denounced the Prez after initially backing him.

Watch more from his enlightening performance and speech at 15:44, including a cameo from the ever-adorable Luna and Miles, Chrissy, and her mother Vilailuck (below):