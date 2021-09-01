John Mayer Explains Why He’s No Longer A ‘Recovering Ego Addict’

John Mayer is a grown man with a new outlook on life!

The Sob Rock singer answered a bunch of fan questions on Instagram Tuesday, including whether or not he still feels like a “recovering ego addict.” Getting candid about what led to his unfortunate past as a self-proclaimed egomaniac, the star detailed why things have changed — not blaming himself, but rather his age, saying:

“No, and I’ll tell you why. Your 20s and 30s are like the hours between 8pm and 11 pm on a weekend night. You’re kind of frantically hoping for the most validating plans to come through.”

Yeesh, we would’ve hated to be a friend sending any of those invalidating plans his way. The dude seemed judgmental back in the day!

Now as a 43-year-old, John admitted “the pressure is off,” adding:

“Your 40s are like 11:30 pm where you’re like ‘hey, I would have been home anyway even if I had gone out.’ The pressure is off.”

Sounds much less stressful, TBH! As Perezcious readers will recall, the musician first referred to himself as a “recovering ego addict” back in 2015 while chatting with Today. Discussing his nightlife activities and why he decided to fix his bad reputation, the guitar player shared:

“I’m a recovered ego addict, and the only way that I can be sure that I don’t relapse is to admit that I constantly have this ego addiction, every day. So I do the Grammys and I go home because if I stay, I get high again.”

He also noted the controversy which caused him to reevaluate his personality in the first place, continuing:

“I went, ‘All right, dude, you did a couple interviews where you were out of touch and you were being a ham — and you were basically break dancing into a nitroglycerin plant, right?’”

At the time, he revealed the decision to limit social media usage and stop kissing and telling was because he was beginning to be pegged as a womanizer, especially for controversial comments made about ex-girlfriend Jessica Simpson.

Back in 2010, the songwriter notably described the author as a “sexual napalm.” The Playboy interview caught a lot of heat, with the 41-year-old later writing in her memoir Open Book:

“I constantly worried that I wasn’t smart enough for him. He was so clever and treated conversation like a friendly competition that he had to win.”

Yup, sounds like that ego was a real problem!

While things have changed for the better, he clearly still cares about his ego a little bit, at least enough not to publicly apologize to his ex. In March, Jessica decided she wasn’t going to wait around for an apology anymore… ‘Cause even if John ever did come begging for forgiveness (which is unlikely), his words wouldn’t change a thing. She told Tamron Hall:

“No, I definitely don’t feel that I am owed a public apology. I mean, you can’t take it back. And I’m a very forgiving person but I’m also honest. So, in the memoir, if I’m gonna talk about stuff that caused me pain, I’m going to be honest about it. And that was a time in my life that I was very manipulated and also in love, or seemingly.”

On Watch What Happens Live, the performer revealed he’d “heard some bits” of the book, but hadn’t read it. We’re betting we know what chapter he peeked at. LOLz!

Are you buying John’s explanation that he doesn’t struggle as a “recovering ego addict” anymore just because he’s matured?? Should he be taking more accountability for his actions? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

