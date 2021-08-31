Kim Kardashian Called Out For 'Listening' To Kanye's New Album On Mute -- While SO MANY Lyrics Are About Her!

Kim Kardashian can’t do anything on social media without getting watched like a hawk — so when she f**ks up, you KNOW she’s going to get caught!

This time around, at issue is her support of estranged husband Kanye West‘s newest album, Donda. And while Kim has showed out for several listening parties and all around appeared to be very much in support of Yeezy’s highly sought-after new album (she showed up to “marry” him in a wedding dress, ffs), a little screw-up over the weekend certainly has us paying extra attention to the reality TV star!

Related: Here’s The REAL Story Behind Kim And Kanye’s Infamous Hand-Holding Situation!

As some of you may have seen over the weekend, Kim published a new show of support on her Instagram Stories, proving to her millions of IG followers that she was listening to more new songs from Kanye’s new album, including “Ok Ok, Pt. 2.”

Except, if you look closely at this screenshot of her initial IG Story post (below), you can see that there is one major thing wrong with Kim’s post:

Ummm… see that bottom left-hand corner of the photo, where the volume control thing is pulled all the way TO THE LEFT?!

What about the volume, girl?! Kind of tough to listen to music when there’s no sound!

Just saying!!!

Almost immediately, fans picked up on the fact that Kim was seemingly pretending to listen to her soon-to-be-ex-husband’s album while actually keeping it on mute! And while Kim quietly deleted that IG Story hours after publishing it and added other song screenshots in its place, some of the damage was already done.

Here are just a few of the Twitter reactions to Kim’s weird sound-less show of, ummm, “support” (below):

“NOT KIM LISTENING TO DONDA ON MUTE” “The way kim kardashian listening to donda on mute got me wheezing.” “kim promoting kanye’s album but it’s on mute.. petty goals” “That’s what Kanye did during the course of their marriage: listen to Kim on mute” “i listened to donda just like Kim did… on mute cause i got bored halfway in” “Starting to understand why Kim was listening to the songs on mute”

OMG! Those are funny!

And how about those last two tweets?! Those two make for quite the statement being made early on when it comes to returns regarding some of the tracks on Donda. Probably not exactly what Kanye was hoping to hear!

Related: Here’s Why Kim Plans On Keeping The ‘West’ In Her Name Even After Divorce From Kanye

And now, after Universal Music Group unexpectedly dropped Donda for the world to hear on Sunday, we’ve also got a little rundown of all the lyrics which mention (or reference) the world-famous reality TV star!

Ch-ch-check out a few notable verses (below) in which Kim and/or the former couple’s four kids appear to take center stage in Yeezy’s newest hit list:

First, a self-explanatory reference (with a name drop!) on the track “Hurricane”:

“Heated by the rumors, read into it too much / Fiendin’ for some true love, ask Kim, ‘What do you love?’ / Hard to find what the truth is, but the truth was that the truth suck / Always seem to do stuff, but this time it was too much.”

Let’s go back to “Hurricane” for more next, in a two-line reference alluding to Kimye’s highly-renovated but never-lived-in SoCal mansion, once featured in Architectural Digest:

“Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it.”

Yet another line on “Hurricane” has us raising our eyebrows, wondering if the Chicago native is referencing his fling with Irina Shayk:

“Here I go actin’ too rich / here I go with a new chick.”

On “Off The Grid,” Yeezy literally discusses going off the grid to his ranch in Wyoming, while also sharing this line about the early days with his baby momma:

“I pray that my family they never resent me / And she fell in love with me as soon she met me.”

While on “Lord I Need You” he appears to reference his failing relationship at least twice:

“When you said give me a ring, you really meant a ring, huh? / Turned out to be more than just a fling, huh? / Three hours to get back from Palm Springs, huh? / Who you know spend an hour in Walgreens, huh? / You know you’ll always be my favorite prom queen.”

And again here, alluding to Kim’s wealthy upbringing and the (true!) fact that her father bought her a Mercedes-Benz as a teenager:

“You had a Benz at sixteen / I could barely afford an Audi.”

But the biggest line in “Lord I Need You” is a throwaway near the end of the track that possibly calls out Kim’s listening party support as a sign of reconciliation:

“But you came here to show that you still in love with me”

Well CALL HER OUT, THEN! DAMN!

Finally, on “Jail,” Kanye directly says he changed his number — “better that I change my number so you can’t explain” — echoing a report that he did so at the beginning of the couple’s split.

Later in the track, he went into this line:

“Guess who’s getting ‘exed? / You made a choice that’s your bad, single life ain’t so bad.”

Wow!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

Quite a bit to take in there, of course. And it’s no surprise Yeezy would choose to rap about what he knows. But are you shocked for Kim’s sake?! Or nah?!

Heck, maybe she was listening to Donda on mute because so many of the lyrics are about her, and she wasn’t trying to hear them! She must’ve had WAY too much at those listening parties already! LOLz!

Sound OFF (below) with your take on Kimye, and the role this brand new music is playing on the family, the divorce, the ex-couple’s co-parenting relationship, and more!!!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN]