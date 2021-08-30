Jay-Z's Rare, Super-Sweet Comments About Beyoncé

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are more than just music’s biggest power couple — they’re also partners and collaborators. It’s been almost two decades since their first song together (Crazy in Love), and since then they’ve expanded beyond music to philanthropy and business — most recently working on a campaign for Tiffany & Co.

Related: Beyoncé Says New ‘Music Is Coming’ In New Interview

Asked what he loves about working with his wife, the rapper gave a rare gushing comment about his superstar wife to Entertainment Tonight, saying:

“She’s super detail oriented, obviously, as you can see from her work. She’s an incredibly hard worker, super talented, very inspiring.”

Aww!

Love when a man gives credit where credit is due! We can’t wait to see the next Jay & Bey collaboration.

P.S. Get you a man who calls you “inspiring”!

[Image via Beyoncé/YouTube]