Johnny Knoxville Files For Divorce After Over A Decade Of Marriage!

It’s splitsville for Johnny Knoxville and Naomi Nelson! The Jackass star filed for divorce this week in Los Angeles after more than a decade of marriage to his second wife.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the 51-year-old cited the reason for the split as the old catch-all: irreconcilable differences. Innerestingly enough, he also noted that they have been separated since way back in September 2021. So we wonder what could have happened to make their relationship sour after being together for so long…

Johnny, whose real name is Philip John Clapp, requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children, 12-year-old son Rocko and 10-year-old daughter Arlo. In the legal documents, the stuntman also stated that he believes he owns separate property from Naomi, but he plans to figure out the details at a later date.

In case you didn’t know, Johnny and Naomi tied the knot in September 2010 in El Lay. The stuntman has kept his personal life pretty private, so it was not entirely obvious for social media users to start speculating that he and Naomi were having issues. One of his last posts about his estranged wife came when he shared a sweet tribute on Instagram for Mother’s Day in 2021. Alongside pictures of Naomi and their two kids, Johnny expressed:

“Happy Mother’s Day to my one true love and the most wonderful mother our kids could ever hope for. You bless us every day and I and we love you very much.”

Before getting hitched to Naomi, he was previously married to Melanie Lynn Clapp for 13 years between 1995 and 2008; they shared one child, a daughter named Madison. The reason for that breakup has never been confirmed, but at least one big iceberg did surface recently. In the mid 2000s, Johnny allegedly had an “emotional” affair with Jessica Simpson after connecting with her on the set of The Dukes of Hazzard in 2004. According to the 41-year-old singer’s memoir Open Book, what began as flirting soon turned into a constant back and forth “love letters” being sent to each other. As Jessica stated:

“It’s funny, I know, because I placed such an emphasis on sex by not having it before marriage. After I actually had sex, I understood that the emotional part was what mattered. And Johnny and I had that, which seemed far more of a betrayal to my marriage than sex.”

Big yikes for his wife! If she felt like it was a betrayal to her marriage, well… Let’s not forget an affair is a pas de deux. Hopefully, there was no “emotional” cheating going on again this time to end his second marriage…

