Rachel Bilson Dishes RARE Deets On Bill Hader Romance -- & Suggests Breakup Was 'Harder Than Childbirth'!

Rachel Bilson is opening up about her love life!

After staying tight-lipped during their months-long romance, The O.C. star finally confirmed she really did have a thing with Bill Hader! While chatting with guest Aubrey Plaza on this week’s episode of her podcast Broad Ideas, the actress confirmed that she and the Saturday Night Live star dated “two years ago.” The revelation was news to Aubrey, who responded:

“Are you serious? I don’t know s**t. I don’t know anything.”

LOLz!

It would have been easy for her to miss out on the romance considering the couple never discussed it publicly. That said, they did make a very noteworthy appearance together when they stepped out on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes. Rachel joked:

“We dated. I went with him to the f**king Golden Globes.”

It’s true! The pair, who co-starred in the 2013 rom-com The To Do List, attended the star-studded event after they were spotted on a coffee date in Bill’s hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma in late 2019. But by July, they had already called it quits, six months after making their red carpet debut.

While the 40-year-old didn’t go in-depth about her fling with the Barry actor, in a previous episode with Mandy Moore, she did talk about experiencing a brutal breakup during the pandemic that left her “absolutely devastated.” And the timing seems pretty spot on!

The Hart of Dixie alum told the This Is Us star that she “went through a really hard breakup and it was during the pandemic,” elaborating:

“I could not leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it. It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done⁠, harder than childbirth.”

That sounds terrible! Who knew they had gotten so serious?!

Rachel, who shares daughter Briar Rose, 7, with ex Hayden Christensen, went on to say that the split with the unnamed partner “hurt like a motherf**ker,” but now she’s grateful she was forced to feel her feels so head-on:

“If you actually face it, you can come out of it and be like, ‘OK, I did that and I’m ready for the next thing.’”

It’s unclear if she’s moved on yet, but Bill certainly has! He’s currently linked to his Noelle co-star Anna Kendrick — who he started dating a few months after his split with Rach! Perhaps that’s why the breakup was so difficult. Maybe she felt like he was moving on WHILE they were still together!? Not sure we’ll ever know!

Anyway, don’t expect to hear lots more on Anna/Bill’s relationship, either. They are keeping things quiet too, as a source told E! News:

“It’s been going on for quite a while but Anna’s kept it really on the DL.”

We’re sure it’s been hard for Rachel to see that — especially if those heartbreak comments were really about the funny man! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Why do you think she’s discussing the relationship after all this time? Let us know (below)!

