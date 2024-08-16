Four Gang Members Arrested On Charges Relating To Former General Hospital Actor Johnny Wactor's Murder -- DETAILS

There has been a MAJOR update in the case involving the murder of actor Johnny Wactor.

As you’ll recall, Wactor was killed in downtown Los Angeles back in May after leaving his bartending job very early one morning. He’d approached a group of people who were trying to steal the catalytic converter on his car in a parking lot in DTLA, and as he confronted them over the theft, one of them shot and killed the star.

For months, the LAPD hadn’t revealed much information about their investigation into the awful murder of the General Hospital actor. But now, there has been a major break in the case: three people have been arrested and booked on murder charges. Whoa!

According to a new report from TMZ on Friday morning, the LAPD has three members of the Florencia 13 gang in custody right now on those aforementioned murder charges. A fourth gang member has also been arrested and charged with being an accessory to the killing.

This comes after an early Thursday morning raid taken out by the LAPD on an undisclosed location in the city. Per that outlet’s reporting, the law enforcement outfit had multiple arrest warrants for multiple people, as well as search warrants that were carried out in connection with the case.

Beyond that, specifics aren’t clear as far as where that Thursday raid was carried out. We also don’t yet know who was arrested. Presumably, all that info will come out soon. For now, though, it sounds like justice is in the process of being served in this awful and tragic case. We can only hope!!

