Late General Hospital Star Johnny Wactor’s Ex-Fiancée & Family Share Emotional Messages After Tragic Shooting

Johnny Wactor’s loved ones are speaking out days after he was tragically shot and killed.

On Sunday, we reported that the General Hospital star was tragically murdered during an incident in Los Angeles. He and an unidentified female co-worker were heading out to a parking lot where his car was parked early on Saturday morning when he noticed three masked men fidgeting with his vehicle. Things quickly escalated and the TV star was shot by the suspects, despite reportedly not attempting to stop or fight them. He was transported to a nearby hospital, but sadly passed away.

On Monday, his ex-fiancée Tessa Farrell spoke about the devastating situation in a tear-filled TikTok. She pleaded:

“It’s not okay. This can’t keep happening. So many lives are being lost and just us not being smart, we have to be smarter as a community. And guys, even if you’re watching this, we have to stop being so mean to each other.”

She added that despite letting each other go “romantically,” she and the soap opera star remained friends. Elsewhere in the lengthy video, The Madness Within actress raved about what a great person Johnny was, even at one point speaking to the shooting suspects directly:

“If the person who did this, if you’re watching, I’m sorry, but you shot the wrong guy.”

She told the suspect to “get a real job,” adding:

“I know the job market’s hard but we’re all in it together. You don’t have to steal — especially take a life over it. Human life is disregarded too easy.”

See her full video (below):

So, so sad. It’s clear what a great guy Johnny was.

On Tuesday, the late actor’s mother Scarlett and brothers Lance and Grant also spoke out about him during a video interview with Good Morning America. Scarlett told the outlet:

“They took a wonderful person … He saw his car kind of jacked up to one side and he said, ‘Hey, man, you’re towing my car.’”

Unfortunately, we all know that was not the case. She added:

“Johnny immediately stepped in front of the co-worker and either put his hands up, or back up, or both, and the person shot him right then, point blank.”

So horrible.

Grant added that the situation has left the family with “an emptiness that doesn’t get filled,” while Lance explained:

“One of the worst parts is just not being able to have a conversation with him again. He was one of my best friends.”

So, so sad. We honestly can’t even imagine.

Police are searching for suspects after "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor was shot and killed over the weekend. @mattgutmanabc reports. https://t.co/Q9ktNwxbBL pic.twitter.com/mpPaXHEykZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 28, 2024

As of now, the Los Angeles Police Department has made no arrests, but they are surveying street cameras to hopefully get more information. Rest in peace, Johnny.

To learn more about the impact of gun violence, visit https://www.apha.org/topics-and-issues/gun-violence.

[Images via Tessa Farrell/TikTok, Good Morning America, X, & Nicky Nelson/WENN]