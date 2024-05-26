General Hospital Star Johnny Wactor Shot & Killed In Alleged Robbery -- Details

It’s a sad day for the General Hospital community.

Johnny Wactor, known for his memorable character Brando on the hit soap opera, has been tragically killed. The actor’s mother Scarlett told the TMZ on Sunday that he was violently shot and killed in downtown LA early on Saturday morning at around 3:00 a.m. after he and a co-worker noticed three men suspiciously fidgeting with his car. While law enforcement hasn’t specifically named Johnny in any official statements, the incident matches a description of a police report in which three suspects were allegedly trying to steal a victim’s catalytic converter, according to the news org.

Scarlett told the outlet that her son did not try to stop the alleged suspects or fight them, but that they shot him nevertheless before taking off. He was only 37.

So, so horrible.

Paramedics arrived shortly after and transported the TV star to a nearby hospital where he ultimately passed away. The Los Angeles Police Department hasn’t released any info regarding the alleged shooters, but Scarlett told TMZ she hopes they’ll be found soon.

Our thoughts are with Johnny’s loved ones during this truly tragic time. Rest in peace.

