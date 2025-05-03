JoJo Siwa Says She & Ex Kath Ebbs Talked Through Those 'Very Uncool' Allegations Of Emotional Cheating

Getting cozy with a co-star on international TV and then immediately breaking up with your partner isn’t a good look. And JoJo Siwa clearly knows it!

The Karma singer’s eyebrow-raising relationship with Chris Hughes on Celebrity Big Brother UK resulted in partner Kath Ebbs going from cheering her on to going silent. And then to see Kath goin on social media to let everyone know that, after finally reuniting at the show’s after party, JoJo promptly dumped them? Like we said, it doesn’t look good. So now JoJo is on damage control!

First the 21-year-old went on The Viall Files podcast to clarify she’d broken up with Kath for every reason but that guy she was cuddling with. And on Friday she spoke with Us Weekly to directly respond to Kath’s insinuations she’d basically had an emotional affair. JoJo told the mag:

“I had a lot of talks with my ex about that and we cleared it up.”

Cleared it up? Like… hashed it out, and now Kath no longer saw what we all saw? JoJo then painted her ex’s early reaction to the breakup as… moody or something?

“They said that out of anger and frustration, but they also know that’s not true. I think that was very uncool of them and I was very honest with them about that.”

First off… they said it “out of anger and frustration”? As in… anger and frustration that they were emotionally cheated on??

Second… they know it wasn’t true? They know JoJo didn’t make an emotional connection with Chris? Because we sure as hell don’t know that! We were watching the same feed as everyone else! And we still very much get the impression — physical cheating or no — that lines were crossed. (BTW, plenty of couples would consider the cuddling and the kissing of shoulders and whatnot to be physical cheating. Just saying.)

We just find it interesting that JoJo is not just saying that they talked it out… She’s now speaking for Kath, saying what they think about it all. We’d rather hear from the Aussie DJ about it, thanks. Like we said we know what we saw.

Despite what we saw, though, JoJo maintains there was no emotional anything with Chris, and he had nothing to do with the breakup:

“There’s a hundred reasons why my breakup happened and I’ve talked those through with my ex and I’ve talked those through with the people in my life. And so I can confidently say I love Christopher so very much but he had absolutely nothing to do with my breakup. There’s no muddy water there at all. Zero.”

Hmm. JoJo also hit back at Kath saying she was prone to “love-bombing” — something that really ruffled her feathers!

“It’s a crazy concept for me because the same person that may have said that I love-bombed them also asked me to book them a business class flight home.”

She’s still on about that? After Kath shaded the hell out of the concept? Besides, love-bombing isn’t something people do to exes, not after the breakup! LOLz! JoJo continued:

“So I don’t know if I am generous or if I love-bomb. I think it’s maybe a little bit of a mix of both? I think sometimes I look for a quick thing to make somebody very happy. Maybe I need to cool it on that, but I don’t think I love-bomb. I think I just love, and I love full-heartedly. I also think love-bombing is a very new term and saying it is so dramatic.”

Man, she is really on the defensive now, huh?

What do YOU think of JoJo’s CBB relationship? Did it cross the line? Is she just trying to fix her PR nightmare now??

