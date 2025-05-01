JoJo Siwa Wearing Chris Hughes' Ring! Fans Are Convinced! Look!

Just friends, eh?

JoJo Siwa has been adamant her relationship with Chris Hughes is purely platonic. That’s asking a lot of fans, who saw the pair get super close and cuddly for weeks on Celebrity Big Brother UK. Not to mention the fact she dumped her partner Kath Ebbs the moment the show ended! The Aussie DJ flew to see JoJo as soon as they were able… and got dumped on the spot and sent packing home!

Add in the huge moment JoJo suddenly realized during filming that she’s “not a lesbian” but rather “queer” — meaning maybe she was open to some hetero feelings after all! Come on, y’all! Just say it if you’re into each other, right??

Video: JoJo Claims There Were ‘Many Reasons’ She Broke Up With Kath

Well, they may not be willing to admit it yet, but they’re certainly giving hints. There were the pics of JoJo and Chris posted on social media after. And this week the Karma singer may have accidentally said more than she meant to.

In an Instagram video, she told her followers about her changing tastes after the show — referring to wanting a cuppa tea rather than an energy drink now, that kind of thing. But that seems to be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to her changing appetites, if you catch our meaning.

See, in the video, fans noticed she’s sporting a new ring. Not on her finger, it’s wrapped around a necklace. Probably because it’s too big for her finger… because it belongs to a man. A Love Island star, for instance!

Internet sleuths were quick to find a pic of Chris wearing that EXACT ring!

A fan wrote on X (Twitter):

“Ok, I might possibly be delusional lol but the ring that JoJo has attached to her necklace in the video on her Instagram page today looks SO SO similar to the ring Chris usually wears!! Could he have given her his ring?!”

Several commenters agreed:

“Brilliant spot x” “It literally looks identical I think u r right” “Definitely the same ring.” “Well spotted, I think you are on to something there.”

Then the original sleuth posted what seems to be proof — JoJo favoriting a photo someone posted of Chris wearing the ring, captioning that it “looks familiar”!

We guess she really was onto something!

[Image via JoJo Siwa/Chris Hughes/Instagram]