JoJo Siwa Gets Booed At NYC Pride -- And Responds By Cussing Out Audience! Watch!

OMG, what in the hell did we just watch?! We knew JoJo Siwa was going for an edgier persona, but fighting with the crowd at Pride? That is… a choice.

Over the weekend, the 21-year-old performed in Trixie Mattel’s Solid Pink Disco Pride Tour for NYC Pride — clearly to some fans’ disdain! In footage posted by @emilyxinfinity on TikTok, JoJo can be seen getting BOOED loudly! In response, she screams into the mic:

“Who the living f**k just booed me? Where the f**k did that come from? Which one of you? Which one of you?”

YIKES!

We honestly thought she was going to come out there or throw a microphone or something. Big King Joffrey energy. Kinda scary tbh.

But instead she just threw back at the audience member(s):

“Respectfully, f**k you!”

Don’t you love it when someone says “respectfully” then says the most disrespectful thing? Classic bit. But wild how she went from pure pro to complete mess so quickly in her journey to becoming a more adult performer.

Later in the vid she scours the stage, which was filled with fan gifts… Posters, flowers, and, uh… Undergarments! The Karma singer hilariously points out:

“F**k the booers, somebody just chucked a bra at me!”

LOLz! Watch the full clip (below):

The Dance Moms alum also debuted her new single Guilty Pleasure, which fans were mixed at BEST about in the comments on her own TikTok! Last week she teased the song, and users wrote things like:

“You are NOT my guilty pleasure ” “I’m gonna lie, this is gonna be good” “ITS SOUNDS SO GOOD WHEN MY VOLUME IS DOWN YALL” “this is getting out of control ”

Yikes!!! There may be more booing where that came from based on this…

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

