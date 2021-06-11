JoJo Siwa Says Telling Mom This Style Change Was Harder Than Coming Out!!

JoJo Siwa’s coming out as LGBTQ was indeed brave, but it was apparently nothing compared to her latest big life decision: ditching her iconic bow!

During a chat with Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Tuesday for IG and Facebook’s Creator Week, the Dance Moms alum revealed she’s now wearing her signature hair piece a lot less these days — but it wasn’t an easy transition to make.

Siwa, who came out as LGBTQ back in January, noted she’s “worn a bow for obviously the last 18 years of [her] life,” but confessed that turning 18 had her wanting to change up her style. She recalled:

“I just had my 18th birthday and it was right around my birthday that I realized, ‘I kinda wanna do my hair different today.'”

The Nickelodeon star noted that she “came out to the world and to my family and essentially to [her]self” this year, which inspired her to go for a “more mature” look. She explained:

“It just felt like the right time and to do something different and to do something maybe a little bit more mature or a little upgrade.”

Yup, girl had a textbook coming of age makeover! But she couldn’t ditch the infamous bow just like that: JoJo had to drop the bomb on her mother first — and this confession was not something the teen was looking forward to making.

When Siwa’s momma Jessalynn asked her if it was “harder to come out to me or tell me that you wanna wear your hair different?” Siwa recalled telling her:

“I was like, ‘It surprisingly was harder to tell you that I wanted to wear my hair different.’ “

LOLz! Well, we guess that’s a good thing, seeing as countless LGBTQ people stay closeted out of fear of telling their parents.

Fortunately, Jessalynn fully accepted her daughter’s new hairstyle. But that doesn’t mean the star is done experimenting with bows forever. She told Mosseri:

“The bow is still a part of my life. I still love bows, I forever will. They’re who I am, but maybe I won’t wear it every day.”

Baby steps, girl!

While many will find this style switch-up shocking, it should come as much of a surprise, seeing as the dancer teased the end of her bow era last month. During a TikTok to the tune of Shania Twain‘s Man! I Feel Like a Woman!, JoJo had on her bow before the camera cut to show the teen with her hair down in long beach curls.

We’re excited to see what JoJo does with her hair next. What about YOU?

