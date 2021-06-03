Oh No! Paramedics Reportedly Called To JoJo Siwa’s Pride Party For Possible Guest Overdose

It’s not all sunshine and rainbows here. JoJo Siwa’s recent Pride party took a terrifying turn after one of the guests suffered from an apparent drug overdose.

According to TMZ, paramedics were rushed to the 18-year-old’s home at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday after a 30-year-old male was said to have potentially overdosed on LSD. Their sources claim the victim arrived at the event under the influence and seemed to be in “pretty rough shape.” He was later treated and transported to a hospital, where his condition is unclear at this time. Police have also determined no crime had been committed and have not disclosed his relationship to Siwa.

So scary! We’re pretty sure JoJo hadn’t been expecting the fun-filled night to take such a dark turn!

To mark the beginning of Pride Month, the Dance Moms alum apparently threw a massive bash at her San Fernando Valley house this week. The rainbow-themed soiree featured a hand-bedazzled colorful piano, a fully stocked bar with multiple-colored lights, ginormous unicorns, and tons of balloons. She even had a rainbow-dyed doggie walking around the premises.

Yeah, we really can’t imagine being on an LSD trip at this kind of party (or even in general)!

Check out some pics from the wild night (below):

Of course, the gathering wasn’t complete without her girlfriend, Kylie Prew. The couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other and even shared a quick smooch in front of their friends at one point. Take a look at their sweet moments (below):

As you may know, the YouTube star came out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community earlier this year after a ton of speculation from fans. Rumors reached a fever pitch after the singer shared a video of her lip-synching to Born This Way by Lady GaGa while working on a collaboration with TikTok group PrideHouse. Around the same time, she also shared a picture of herself wearing a shirt that read:

“Best Gay Cousin Ever.”

The Nickelodeon star later explained to People how she doesn’t want to place a definitive label on her sexuality, saying:

“I still don’t know what I am. It’s like, I want to figure it out. I like queer. Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life … just like, my human is my human.”

Considering this was her first pride party where she was openly out, she’s probably not thrilled about the turn the event took — and more importantly, that someone’s life could have been at risk.

As of right now, JoJo hasn’t addressed the possible overdose at her party. Here’s hoping the guest is on the mend now.

