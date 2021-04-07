JoJo Siwa Opens Up About Her Girlfriend Kylie And How She Lost Fans After Coming Out

JoJo Siwa is living her best queer life!

The Dance Moms alum sat down with People to talk about how life has been since she came out as queer in a series of social media posts back in January. While the superstar still may not know the exact label under the LGBTQ umbrella she identifies as, gurl knows she’s head over heels for her girlfriend, Kylie Prew!

The 17-year-old YouTube sensation said of her 18-year-old lady love:

“She never cares what the internet said about us. It’s nice to have somebody in my life like that.”

Awww. Happy for her!

Siwa revealed that her big coming out announcement was inspired by her love for Prew, whom she met on a cruise ship. The teen recalled:

“I told her my whole spiel that I tell everyone when they ask me my life story. She goes, ‘I could have Googled that. I want to know your life story. You just told me about your career. I want to know about you.’ And I was like, No one’s ever asked me that before.”

What started out as a friendship turned romantic in late 2020. And although their love inspired JoJo to publicly come out, the dancer didn’t want to put a “label” on her sexuality.

Related: Kate Winslet Knows ‘At Least 4’ Actors Who Haven’t Come Out Due To ‘Homophobia’ In Hollywood

She explained:

“I still don’t know what I am. It’s like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I’m Ky-sexual. But like, I don’t know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool.”

But upon more reflection, JoJo said she’d technically identify as “pansexual,” sharing:

“I like queer. Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human.”

What specifically she identifies as isn’t important — as long as she’s happy!

The Boomerang singer went on to admit that she didn’t want her coming out “to be a big deal,” because while she’s known about her sexually since she was “little,” the starlet knew that living her truth publicly would be a career risk. She reflected:

“I have a lot that could have gone away because of my love life.”

Sadly, JoJo did lose some fans after coming out. She said of reading the comments following her announcement:

“I never should have done that. I was thinking that all the comments were going to be nice and supportive, and they weren’t. A lot of them were, ‘I’m never buying your merch again. My daughter’s never watching you again.’ I couldn’t sleep for three days.”

Sadly, we’re not at all surprised to hear that.

But Siwa ultimately stayed positive, adding:

“My thing is, I don’t want people to watch my videos or buy my merchandise if they aren’t going to support not only me, but the LGBTQ community.”

Now that’s what we call a pan icon!

Despite the hate, JoJo said she’s received an overwhelming amount of love and support from people across the globe, sharing:

“I’ve never gotten this much support from the world. I think this is the first time that I’ve felt so personally happy… Performing has always made me super happy. But for the first time, personally, I am like, whoa, happiness. I am so proud to be me.”

Some people have to be braver than others just to be happy — but it’s always worth it!

What do U think about JoJo’s GF?

[Image via JoJo Siwa/Instagram/Judy Eddy/WENN]