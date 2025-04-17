'Big Brother Just Forced Her To Come Out': JoJo Siwa Pushed To Reveal Gender Identity Details She Wasn't Ready To Share -- And Fans Are Furious!

Fans are not happy with Celebrity Big Brother UK after JoJo Siwa was seemingly forced to reveal sensitive information about her gender identity. Something she didn’t want to! WTF!

During Monday’s episode of the reality show, the Dance Moms alum shared a secretive exchange with housemate and friend Chris Hughes, who previously defended her from Mickey Rourke’s homophobic comments. In the wee hours of the morning, they could be seen passing notes back and forth as she says out loud, “It makes sense, just think about it.”

Then during Tuesday’s episode, she was put on the spot by Big Brother to come clean about the secretive notes. Chris quickly claimed they were no big deal, just something about learning other languages. JoJo assured her housemates they didn’t relate to nominations:

“I solemnly swear, put my hand on a bible, it had nothing to do with nominations.”

Trisha Goddard prodded further, asking what “it makes sense” means… And JoJo responded reluctantly:

“My sexuality. My sexuality is what I said makes sense”

She and Chris were then summoned to the Diary Room, where Big Brother directly asks what was said in their secret messages. And that’s when the influencer — back pressed against a wall — came clean, explaining:

“It’s something that I’m not ready, necessarily, to be open about or upfront about, but it has to do with gender, and how do I feel. Let’s put it this way… Oh my god, this is a lot … Essentially, you have female, you have male. I’ve met a lot of females, love them, don’t feel like them. Met a lot of males, love them, definitely not them. Met a lot of people in my life that are nonbinary, and these beautiful nonbinary people are who I feel the most like and… I don’t know, it’s not something I want to say about myself yet, but it’s something that is confusing, and that’s probably why we were talking about it last night.”

Oh. What a huge potential revelation to be pushed into on TV! Oh no!

The 21-year-old then attempted to talk herself up, expressing it’s important to show people that it’s okay to be unsure… Though shortly after that she was seen downcast, with her hood up, being consoled by her housemates. She told them:

“We’re all good, it’s a great conversation and one that I shouldn’t be scared of having.”

Asked why she’s scared, the Karma singer responded:

“I think because I don’t know myself, all the answers, and so I think… We’re good, it’s great. There’s nothing to do, nothing to change.”

See it all go down (below):

JoJo discusses gender identity ???? “These beautiful non-binary people are who I feel the most like” #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/ibJOmh5waJ — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 15, 2025

Her housemates offered her some fantastic words of advice, but viewers couldn’t help but feel JoJo was unfairly put under a microscope by the show. On X (Twitter), viewers wrote things like:

“JoJo Siwa is such an extraordinary human being. I can’t help but feel Big Brother forced her hand in revealing details about her gender she wasn’t ready to share, and I hope she was told this would air. But gosh, her openness is a breath of fresh air in this bleak world.” “i seriously hope you all got jojo’s permission to air that!” “JoJo’s openness about her gender identity is so inspiring. It’s amazing to see her connect with non binary experiences in the Big Brother’s house. But I hope she gave full consent for this to air.” “The way Big Brother just forced her to come out the closet” “posting this like jojo didn’t literally say she isn’t ready to talk about it”Love you Jojo, I hope you didn’t feel too forced out”

Yikes… We really do hope JoJo gave her approval. Because otherwise, that would be REALLY uncool.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

To learn more about how you can help the LGBTQ+ community, check out https://www.glaad.org/

