Bella Thorne Reacts To Mickey Rourke’s Homophobic Behavior On Big Brother, Claims He Hit & Bruised Her Genitals With Metal Grinder On Movie Set

Bella Thorne has made some disturbing allegations about Mickey Rourke after he made headlines this week for his homophobic behavior on Celebrity Big Brother UK.

On Friday, the actress took to social media to call out the former professional boxer, saying working with him “was one of the all time worst experiences” of her life — all because of how he treated her on the set of a movie. Bella doesn’t name the project, but they filmed the 2020 thriller Girl together. That was the only time the Disney star had worked with Mickey, so she’s likely talking about what may have happened there. And it is not hard to understand why she never worked with the 72-year-old actor again because his alleged on-set actions toward her are horrific, you guys!

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Shake It Up alum claimed Mickey bruised her pelvic bone when he repeatedly smashed a metal grinder into her genitals instead of her knees as the script called for! WTF! She wrote:

"This f**king dude. GROSS. I had to work with this man – In a scene where I'm on my knees with my hands zip-tied around my back. He's supposed to take a metal grinder to my knee cap and instead he used it on my genitals thru my jeans. Hitting them over and over again. I had bruises on my pelvic bone. Working with Mickey was one of the worst experiences of my life working as an actress."

OMG! Did anyone on set step up to stop him? We really hope so… Sadly, this was not the only “gross” moment she had on set with him. Bella further alleged on X (Twitter) the same day that Mickey purposely tried to “humiliate” her by covering her in dirt at one point:

“So many gross stories of things he made me go thru on that movie, including in his last scene to speed up and rev his engine so he could cover me completely in dirt. Idk I guess he thought it was funny to humiliate me in front of the entire crew.”

Additionally, The Duff star claimed she felt “uncomfortable” when she had to go into his trailer “alone” to try to convince him to finish the movie:

“Having to go in his trailer absolutely alone because he refused to speak to the director or producers – so I had to convince him to show up and complete his job, as he shouted crazy demands that he wanted from the producers. In fact I had to beg. Alone. In his trailer. Since the movie could not be finished without him. Everyone’s work would’ve just been lost and completely for nothing. I didn’t wanna do it. I was uncomfortable, but I did what I was asked to do and what was best for the movie. Mickey should’ve never put anybody in that movie in any of those positions that he did.”

Jeez…

Despite her terrible experience with Mickey, she noted in a follow-up post that she is “really proud” of the work she and everyone else had done on the film — but also “f**k” the actor:

“Also side note : like f**k Mickey – how he acted doesn’t negate the incredible hard work that everybody else put into that movie. Everyone worked HARD literal blood, sweat, and tears to make that vision and I’m really proud of everyone and the work that was done on that movie.”

What allegedly happened to Bella is awful. No one should ever be treated that way. And, unfortunately, it looks like Mickey has a pattern of bad behavior on sets. Bella felt compelled to speak out after he received a formal warning on Celebrity Big Brother UK earlier this week after his homophobic comments towards fellow housemate JoJo Siwa, including calling her the f-word and planning “to vote the lesbian out real quick. Although Mickey apologized, he has faced a ton of backlash online — and now new allegations against him. Take a look at Bella’s posts (below):

So many gross stories of things he made me go thru on that movie, including in his last scene to speed up and rev his engine so he could cover me completely in dirt. Idk I guess he thought it was funny to humiliate me in front of the entire crew. Having to go in his trailer… — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) April 11, 2025

Also side note : like fuck Mickey – how he acted doesn’t negate the incredible hard work that everybody else put into that movie. Everyone worked HARD literal blood, sweat, and tears to make that vision and I’m really proud of everyone and the work that was done on that movie. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) April 11, 2025

A representative for Mickey has since spoken out about Bella’s claims, telling Variety that they are “aware of the statements made by Bella Thorne regarding her experience on set with Mr. Rourke during the production of a past film.” So, what does he have to say for himself? The rep said the Iron Man 2 star denies allegations and will go along with any inquiries about it:

“These allegations are extremely serious. Mr. Rourke adamantly denies any intentional misconduct. He was not made aware of any such concerns during filming and had no prior knowledge of Ms. Thorne’s discomfort until now. Out of respect for all parties and given the gravity of the claims, Mr. Rourke will not be making further public comment at this time. He remains willing to cooperate with any appropriate inquiry through the proper channels. We affirm the right of every performer to feel safe and respected in their work environment.”

His rep says this, yet Mickey made someone else feel uncomfortable and disrespected on Big Brother. Hmm. FYI, it appears Bella reacted to his statement on Saturday morning… and a picture is worth a thousand words! She made it crystal clear how she felt about it! Take a look (below):

What are your reactions to the accusations, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

