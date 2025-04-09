Mickey Rourke Only Issued Formal Warning By Celebrity Big Brother UK For Using Homophobic Language At JoJo Siwa!

The new season of Celebrity Big Brother UK just started, and there is already a massive scandal in the house…

During a new episode of the reality show on Wednesday night, Mickey Rourke made a series of homophobic comments at housemate JoJo Siwa.

The offensive interaction started when the actor asked the 21-year-old singer if she liked “girls or boys” while she showed him where the smoke area was in the home. JoJo replied that she is attracted to women but mentioned her current partner, Kath Ebbs, is non-binary. In response, Mickey had an eyebrow-raising comment. The Iron Man 2 star said:

“If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.”

Uh, WHAT?!

Related: Gabby Windey Offers Scathing Response To Claims She Bullied Ex Clayton Echard — And He Reacts!

Yes, really. He basically claimed he could turn her straight. This is so wrong on so many levels, starting with the fact that a 72-year-old man is saying that to a woman who is significantly younger than him. This prompted JoJo to say:

“I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.”

Mickey didn’t stop there, though. While talking to another housemate, Love Island alum Chris Hughes, the former professional boxer asked if everyone has to vote one another out of the house and said he is “going to vote the lesbian out real quick.” What the f**k…

JoJo overheard the comment and defended herself, clapping back:

“That’s homophobic if that was your reasoning.”

Thankfully, Chris also stepped up to support JoJo. He said:

“You can’t do that, Mickey.”

However, Mickey ignored them and then made the situation a whole lot worse. He went on to note that he needs a “f**” before turning to JoJo and stating:

“I’m not talking to you.”

JFC! Now, that f-word does refer to cigarettes in the UK. However, Mickey grew up in the States. He 100 percent knows it is an offensive term. So, that was definitely intentional. Even when Chris pointed out that he “can’t say that,” Mickey said:

“I know. I was talking about a cigarette.”

So disgusting. Understandably, JoJo had been hurt by the whole encounter. When Mickey walked away, she ended up bursting into tears and was comforted by Chris. Big Brother then called Mickey to the Diary Room and gave him a formal warning:

“Mickey before you entered the Big Brother house the rules regarding unacceptable language and behaviour were explained to you.”

Big Brother recalls the whole exchange to Mickey and asks:

“Mickey, do you understand how this language could be offensive to your Housemates or the viewing public?”

To which Mickey responds:

“Yeah, I think so. If I was saying it in a nasty kind of way or if I truly meant it.”

Ultimately, Big Brother called out Mickey for the “offensive and unacceptable” language from him, adding:

“As a result, Big Brother is giving you a formal warning. Further language or behavior of this nature could lead to you being removed from the Big Brother house. Mickey, do you understand?”

Only a formal warning? Seriously? This should have been an eviction!

Mickey noted that he understood before apologizing:

“I apologize. I don’t have dishonorable intentions — I’m just talking smack, you know. I wasn’t taking it all so serious. I didn’t mean in it any bad intentions and if I did, sorry.”

That was not “smack” talk. That was straight-up homophobic behavior. Later, he did offer up a direct apology to JoJo, saying:

“I want to apologize. I’ve got a habit of having a short fuse. And I don’t mean nothing by it. I do mean it [sorry]. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t say it to you.”

The Dance Moms alum appreciated the words but previously reminded him:

“As a future, using the word f** is not an acceptable word.”

Say it louder for everyone to hear!!! No one should ever be subjected to this kind of horrible hate. Hopefully, Mickey really listened and learned his lesson here.

You can watch the shocking moment (below):

JoJo Siwa being subjected to homophobic bigotry from Mickey Rourke was a hard watch. #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/L4wR4IlJTU — Love, Danny (@DannyWxo) April 9, 2025

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Mickey should have been evicted following this exchange?

Sound OFF in the comments (below)…

[Image via Big Brother UK/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]