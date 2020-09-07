Jon Gosselin’s 16-Year-Old Son Says He’s ‘Doing Better Than Ever’ In New Post After Abuse Allegations

Well, it seems like things are getting better already for Collin Gosselin as the teenager apparently continues to live at home with his dad, former reality TV star Jon Gosselin.

As we reported several days ago, the 16-year-old boy posted — and then almost immediately deleted — a very concerning message on his Instagram account claiming he’d been beaten up and physically abused by his father. The post was gone within minutes, however, and neither he nor his famous dad commented any further about it at the time.

Now, Collin is back on his (private) IG account, and evidently happily posting again as if nothing happened!

We’re blocked from seeing his account (no, really!), but according to several outlets including Us Weekly, the teenage boy shared a selfie showing off a brand new haircut to the world in Sunday’s new post. Along with it, he shared a positive update about how he was “doing better than ever.” He also noted that “Life is too great to not enjoy,” and further shared his hope that his followers would “live like it’s your last day.”

Wow! That’s certainly an attitude adjustment from just a few days ago when he made those serious allegations against his father over alleged physical abuse. Honestly, now we’re not quite sure what to make of all this considering Collin’s quick about-face back to “normal” this weekend after that initial eye-opening, jaw-dropping post. And yet, here we are…

As you’ll recall, Collin and sister Hannah (pictured above, along with Jon and Collin) are the two Gosselin kids who have chosen to live with their father in the aftermath of his divorce from family matriarch Kate Gosselin back in 2009, amid Kate’s continued work on reality TV since that time. Both 16 years old, Hannah and Collin have reportedly been trying to stay out of the spotlight and away from the camera — hence their decision to live with their dad and his current girlfriend, Colleen Conrad — and it’s unclear exactly what kind of relationship they currently have with their mother.

Whatever is going on, and whatever this may mean from here, we sincerely hope Collin is safe and sound, and everything is going good for that family and whoever spends time in that house out in Pennsylvania. The IG post from several days ago was (rightfully) very worrying, so if what Collin posted today is true and real, we are at least happy to see him in a better mood and a better place than before!

