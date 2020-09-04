Jon Gosselin’s 16-Year-Old Son Collin Claims Dad ‘Beat Me Up’ & ‘Punched Me In The Face’ In Deleted Instagram Post

Jon Gosselin‘s 16-year-old son levied some very serious accusations against his reality TV-famous father on Instagram on Thursday morning.

In a quickly deleted post — sources who saw it on IG say the text was up for mere minutes before being wiped — teenager Collin Gosselin accused his 43-year-old dad of some very serious physical abuse allegations. Collin also twice called Jon a liar.

First off, here’s the now-deleted Instagram upload that set it all off:

Wow. There’s a lot to take in there — the most important part of which is the very serious allegation of physical abuse. We hope Collin is in a place where he is safe and secure, and can’t be further physically harmed. Beyond that, there’s plenty of background here, as Jon and Collin have quite the history together…

As we’ve previously reported, Collin and his sister Hannah are the two (of eight!) children who reportedly weren’t ever really on board with all the reality TV filming they endured growing up, and so when they were able, the two now-teenagers reportedly made the decision to live full-time with Jon.

Collin is also the same one of the sextuplets who recently publicly praised Jon’s partner Colleen Conrad (pictured above, with Jon) in a sweet Mother’s Day post on Instagram, shading his biological mom Kate Gosselin in the process by not referencing her at all, and making headlines for it.

Collin is also the sextuplet who Jon claims was locked away in a facility for years against his will by an “abusive” Kate. He accused her of only seeing Collin three times during a three-year period when he was being held in the treatment facility and away from the rest of the family. Kate later pushed back on those accusations as “unfounded” in a GMA interview, but her own reality show even acknowledged Collin’s unusual absence in a 2016 episode, so… yeah. To say there’s baggage here is an understatement.

But Collin’s new accusations in the now-deleted IG share are very interesting — in addition to being extremely concerning. For one, we hope the 16-year-old is physically safe, and in a place where he can’t be harmed. And beyond that, his double-accusation holding Jon as a “liar” makes us wonder: has Collin, who previously praised his father quite a bit on social media, not been telling the truth about what’s going on behind the scenes? So many questions here…

BTW, the teenager’s “public” IG profile that sent this now-deleted post is set to private — and has been for a few months — though he accepts public followers, and is hosting more than 20,000 people there right now. He also has another private account, meant only for family and friends.

So far, Jon has not commented on any of the allegations.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? At this point there are more questions than answers on this story, but it’s definitely one to keep following. We’ll update you as soon as we know more about what may be going on. Again, for now, let’s just hope Collin is somewhere safe and secure — that takes precedent over all the drama.

