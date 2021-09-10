Jonah Hill Goes Instagram Official With A New Girlfriend!

Jonah Hill has a new girlfriend!

The Wolf Of Wall Street alum went Instagram official on Thursday with a woman named Sarah Brady, sharing a sweet selfie of the couple for the first time ever. He captioned the post — alongside heart and heart-eye emojis:

“Grateful for you.”

Awww!!!! Take a look at the snapshot (below):

It is unclear when the couple became an item, but the 21 Jump Street alum ended his engagement to Gianna Santos almost a year ago.

Romance rumors also sparked online at the beginning of August when the 37-year-old started appearing in some very couple-y pictures with Brady over on her account. The surf instructor first posted a roundup of beach selfies, in which she called the Superbad star her “whole heart.” In the comments section, he even left a heart-eyes emoji. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Brady then referred to the director as her “person” in an adorable pic in front of an RV, gushing:

“Had a beautiful weekend with my person. grateful for each and every day with you @jonahhill”

Sweet!

The pair have since continued to enjoy some quality time together, either catching some waves or twinning in matching outfits. And from what we can tell, Jonah and Sarah are perfectly happy, which we absolutely love to see for the Don’t Look Up star!

But who exactly is this woman who has captured Jonah’s eye???? According to her website, Brady is a senior undergraduate at the University of California San Diego, studying the anthropology of climate change and human solutions. Besides being an avid surfer, she claims to be a photographer, activist, and anthropologist. So much like Jonah, who recently branched into filmmaking by writing and directing 2018’s Mid90s, she’s something of a multi-hyphenate! Inneresting…

Obviously, the duo shares a love of surfing — and we bet they met while Hill was on one of his adventures in the ocean! Jonah recently opened up to GQ Style about how the sport has been a huge part of his “quiet lifestyle,” explaining:

“I still write and direct and get all my projects in order and stuff. But then I also surf every day. I make myself surf every day. I don’t know if dropping out is kind of the accurate word, but I kind of dropped out a little bit. I still love my creativity and my work. But I definitely live a very quiet lifestyle, where I surf, hang with my dog, hang with my nephews. Just keep it mellow.”

Love this for Jonah! Reactions to his new relationship with Sarah, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

