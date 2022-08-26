New Kids on the Block’s Jonathan Knight Reveals He Secretly Married Longtime BF Harley Rodriguez!

Congratulations are in order for Jonathan Knight!

The New Kids on the Block singer revealed to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday that he secretly tied the knot with his longtime boyfriend, Harley Rodriguez. When asked by host Lauren Zima about the ring he was wearing on that finger, Jonathan spilled that “we did” get married, saying:

“But everybody just assumed we’re married, so, I never say yes or no ’cause I don’t wanna lie.”

While the happy couple did wed in secret, the 53-year-old singer told the outlet they have yet to celebrate their nuptials with their friends and family due to the coronavirus pandemic but promised that “it’s coming.” Such great news!!! It also looks like the pair took each other’s last names as their Instagram bio’s now read “Jonathan Knight-Rodriguez” and “Harley Knight-Rodriguez.”

In case you didn’t know, the Farmhouse Fixer star first met Harley back in 2008 and got engaged eight years later in 2016. While the pair planned on getting hitch in 2021, they ended up postponing the ceremony due to COVID. Jonathan told People:

“We were going to get married on the farm this year under a tent and then have the ceremony in our barn. We had everything lined up: the caterers, the entertainment. We were going to get married under candlelight. And then that all just stopped.”

Since they’ve already waited a while to get married, he said the two were debating on whether they should just elope, saying:

“We’re on the fence if we just go elope, or, we just wait it out a couple more years and have a really good celebration with our families.”

We guess they decided not to wait any longer! Congrats to Jonathan and Harley!

[Image via Jonathan Knight/Instagram]