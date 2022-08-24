Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay Is Officially Married To Brock Davies!

Congratulations are in order for Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay and her new husband, Brock Davies!

The reality TV couple said their vows in Cancún, Mexico on Tuesday in front of close friends and family. And their long journey has now culminated in an amazing crescendo as husband and wife — in addition to being proud momma and poppa to 16-month old daughter Summer Moon. So great!! This is the second marriage for Scheana, who was married to Mike Shay for about two years. They split in 2016.

The couple revealed details about their amazing destination wedding in a chat with People. For one, the ecstatic momma explained how she was hoping all of her guests — which naturally included a big group of Vanderpump Rules co-stars — had the time of their lives in Mexico celebrating love:

“I just wanted us to have a good time with every person who is important to us … [and to] be able to get that time for a few days with all of our friends and family to celebrate us.”

Amen!

The mag reported that co-stars Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss were part of Shay’s bridal party down in Cancún. Fellow Bravo-lebrities Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were involved, too, acting as two of the Australian hunk’s groomsmen. Other Bravo-related guests included past cast members Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute.

Davies admitted there really wasn’t ever any question about having the cast at the ceremony:

“They’re a big part of our life.”

That they are! Plus, Summer Moon was busy as the couple’s flower girl, so that made the wedding a family-friendly (and freakin’ adorable) affair!

In addition to the famous guests, there were other close family members and friends around, too. That included a big group of Davies’ relatives from Australia, which was an important part of the ceremony for his new bride:

“I just wanted as much of Brock’s family and friends to be able to be here because, although this is the second marriage for us both, this is his first wedding. For me it was just really important to make this as special as possible for him and his family. … The fact that that many people came on vacation with us is so cool. I feel like it’s a small wedding in scale, but it’s big for a destination. I want this special moment. Brock deserves this. We deserve this.”

Love it!

BTW, Shay’s dress was a custom white gown designed Pol’ Atteu from the Amazon Prime Video reality TV series Gown and Out in Beverly Hills. Brock kept things super-chill with tan slacks and a white shirt from Fashion Nova Men. When a groomsman pondered whether suits would be the order of the day, the Aussie cracked:

“One of my groomsmen asked about suits and I was like, ‘Lad, we’re getting married in Cancun, you don’t want suits.'”

LOLz!!

Ultimately, as sweet as the wedding swag may be, Scheana explained it all came down to family fun:

“Just being able to have our amazing family and friends here is all we need, and just enjoying being in the moment with each other.”

But there’s just one more tidbit on hand! The duo didn’t have any specific honeymoon plans to follow the nuptials, but Davies came through with a fun surprise: he set up a trip behind Scheana’s back!!

Cryptically, he told the mag:

“It’s booked — think crystal blue waters.”

So much fun! Wonder where they’re headed! Australia?!?!

You can see a snap from the wedding ceremony HERE! And footage (below)!

What do y’all think, Perezcious readers??

