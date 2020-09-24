Jordyn Woods Got Herself An NBA BF & Some INSANE Birthday Gifts From Him — And Twitter Is LOVING It!

Get it, Jordyn Woods!

After spending quite a bit of time with NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns over the past year, it appears Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF has made her move on the basketball star!

As you may recall, the now-23-year-old Woods previously blasted rumors about her and the basketball star back in August of 2019, describing him as being “like a brother to me” at the time. But a LOT has changed in 12 months, because as you can see (inset, above), Towns’ hand position on Woods’ backside in that brand new Instagram Stories pic snapped on Wednesday would indicate a little more than just some, ummm, brotherly love!

She popped up in another one of his IG Stories from yesterday, too, as you can see (below):

Wednesday was an important day for Woods herself, as she celebrated her 23rd birthday by going out in full force. And KAT went HARD when it came time to party for her “Jordan Year.” The tall, lanky NBA star showered Jordyn with gifts on her big night out, including two (!!) Birkin bags, a Chanel clutch, and an autographed Michael Jordan jersey! DAYUM!!!

Ch-ch-check those out (below):

Yeah, we’ve seen enough!! And so has Twitter!! Users had a LOT to say about Towns and Woods making things official, as you can see (below):

“Karl Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods are cuffed ??!?!?” “Jordyn Woods boyfriend got her 2 birkins, a chanel bag and a Michael Jordan red bulls jersey signed by MJ himself for her Jordan year. Need to find myself a rich man before March” “I just know that Jordyn Woods still being able to live a luxury lifestyle is eating Kris Jenner’s children up” “was lead on by devin booker only to end up dating his best friend. i strive to be as powerful as jordyn woods” “Something about Jordyn Woods getting whatever she wants just gives me life lmao turn that s**t up… the girlies tried to end you and now look” “Jordyn Woods been flourishing ever since she disconnected from the Kardashians”

Wow! And that’s just a small sample! Seems like public opinion has finally shifted to Jordyn’s corner?

What about U, Perezcious readers?! What do U make of Jordyn and Karl-Anthony as an item?? And what do you make of all this about Woods “flourishing” ever since leaving the Kardashians’ krew???

Sound OFF with your take on everything here down in the comments (below)!!!

