Did Jordyn Woods Just Take A Shot At Kylie Jenner?! See The Evidence!

Shots fired?

Though Kylie Jenner cut ties with Jordyn Woods over a year ago now, it would appear the latter is still keeping tabs on her former BFF! Both women shared a sizzling set of new Instagram pics on Thursday and the 22-year-old model’s caption sure seemed like a shady response to the message Kylie shared with hers.

Weird coincidence or not, eagle-eyed fans definitely took notice and got the rumor mill churning!

Related: Kylie Jenner Ignores COVID-19 Protocols To Party With Influencers — What Gives?!

The KUWTK star’s pics came first and drew lots of attention as she posed for the camera in curve-hugging jeans and a silver halter crop top that practically begged you to marvel at her cleavage. She paired the look with a pearl necklace and a caption that reads:

“you call?”

She certainly doesn’t seem in any rush to get to the phone, but that’s beside the point here! LOLz! Over 12 million users, including sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian who both commented “omg” and a slew of fire emojis, were feeling the look! Scroll through the sexy shots (below):

Got that? Good.

Now, things got interesting when just a few hours later, Miz Woods took to the platform and uploaded her own set of flattering pics. Jordyn rocked a matching grey tank and pair of sweatpants that displayed the word “BODY” across her butt. Nothing subtle about that one, LOLz! Assets aside, it’s what she wrote (below) that got everyone talking:

“phone on dnd”

Oop! So, if Ky ever hypothetically reached out to her old friend after all of the drama that transpired between them last year, that call would go straight to voicemail? At least, that’s what most fans assumed! We mean, this could be just a coincidence? A total reach?

As you’ll surely recall, Jordy was swiftly booted from the Kardashians’ good graces after she got caught hooking up with Khloé’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson at a party last summer. The fallout was extensive and the two have made it crystal clear their friendship was over for good — so, is Jordyn’s caption just for emphasis? Trying to prove you don’t miss your old buddy, anyway?

Take a look at it here:

And ch-ch-check out some of the fan reactions (below):

“Oh Kylie posts with caption “you call?” and your caption is “phone on dnd” I HOPE THIS IS SHADE ,” “ok why has that also sat in the back of my head though?!!!!” “So I’m not the only one who was thinking this !?!? Then they posted only an hour from each other ????????”

We were all thinking it!! Plus, this isn’t the first time she’s seemingly tried to one-up the Kylie Cosmetics owner for some social media attention…

Related: Kylie Skipped Sofia Richie’s Birthday Trip Out Of Loyalty To Kourtney Kardashian!

But it’s time to hear from you, Perezcious readers. Do U think Jordyn posted a spiteful thirst trap to steal Ky’s thunder? Or are we all reading wayyyy too much into this thing? Weigh in on this debate (below) in the comments!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Jordyn Woods/Instagram]