Josh Duggar Not Allowed To Be Alone With His Own Children After Prison!

More details about what post-prison life will be like for Josh Duggar have been revealed…

As you know, the former reality star was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021. Since the possession charge was dropped on May 25, he was then sentenced to just 151 months in prison instead of the 20-year maximum he originally faced. Josh was also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine. And while he was only sentenced to over 12 years in prison, it still came with some strict conditions following his release.

As we previously reported, part of his sentence also banned him from accessing or watching any type of pornography, as well as prohibited him from using the internet without the permission of his probation officer. Additionally, it was reported that he will need to follow other mandates after his release, including attending sex therapy and submitting to a lie detector test whenever asked.

But those aren’t the only requirements…

Josh also will not be able to spend any alone time with his own kids once he is released from jail. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Friday, the 19 Kids and Counting alum will not be allowed any unsupervised time with minors for the entirety of his 20-year probation. This means all of his seven children – Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, Maryella, 3, and Madyson, 6 months – are not be permitted to see him unless the visit is supervised by his wife Anna Duggar, his parents Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, or another adult approved by the U.S. Probation Office.

We are honestly not surprised by this order because as Judge Timothy L. Brooks stated during the sentencing hearing, his crimes were truly “the sickest of the sick.”

But innerestingly enough, it seems Josh’s attorney only objected to the pornography ban and the polygraph testing. Yep, you read that right. The child porn offender was more concerned about being able to still watch porn. It is seriously f**ked up, but we guess we shouldn’t be shocked by the move since this was the same man accessing for leniency in his sentencing and requested only five years behind bars. Judge Brooks ended up overruling the objection at the time.

