Josh Duggar's Lawyers OBJECTED To Him Being Banned From Porn!

OK, seriously? Gross!

Josh Duggar finally faced sentencing on Wednesday after being convicted of receipt and possession of child pornography back in December. And while 151 months — 13 years total if you add in the time he’s already spent behind bars since his trial — wasn’t the maximum book they could have thrown at him, at least Judge Timothy L. Brooks added some really important conditions on top of the prison time.

First, he recommended sex offender treatment — though it’s unclear if Josh will be forced to participate in that, we’re hearing mixed reports. He’ll also have to pay a fine of $50,100. However, a big one — to make sure he doesn’t commit this heinous crime again — is that the 19 Kids and Counting alum will not be allowed to look at porn AT ALL.

Once he’s out of prison, he will not be allowed to own a computer capable of storing pornographic content or to even access the internet without his probation officer’s approval. He will also have to install software that monitors his computer activity AND take regular polygraphs to prove he’s not transgressing.

Seems pretty reasonable to us. But believe it or not, this man’s lawyers OBJECTED!

That’s right, Josh’s legal team objected to the pornography ban and the polygraph testing. For a child porn offender. What the serious f**k.

Judge Brooks overruled the objections, but seriously, what were they thinking? After what he was found guilty of acquiring, the “worst of the worst” child torture videos, his response to the sentence is AW NO, NOT MY PORNO?? We wonder whether it was Josh who told his lawyers beforehand, just make sure I still get to watch porn.

A thread on Reddit about the trial exploded with disgust over the moment, with critics writing:

“Imagine that? THIS is what they’re worried about. He hasn’t even been assigned to a prison yet and he’s already thinking about porn when he gets out. Not his kids, not his family, not where he will find gainful employment, nope he’s focused on….PORN.” “Probably know how he will not give that up because he’s legitimately addicted, so they know that increases his likelihood to violate his probation” “Yet Anna still won’t leave him”

We guess we shouldn’t be surprised Josh’s lawyers tried to get leniency on every aspect they could. They were also asking for just five years in prison. But Judge Brooks, who called Josh’s crimes “the sickest of the sick” in his decision, wasn’t having any of it. Thank goodness.

