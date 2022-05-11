Father Killed On Freeway Picking Up Toy His Child Threw Out Car Window

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A Tennessee man reportedly gave his life for his child’s favorite toy.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Joshua Thomas Taylor was killed by an SUV on a Nashville freeway on Friday while he was looking for a toy his child had flung out the window hours before.

The department said the 32-year-old dad was driving southbound on I-65 with his family on Friday evening when the plaything fell out the window. They traveled home, but Taylor returned to the area just before 9 p.m. in an effort to find the toy.

He parked his car at the Harding Place ramp before walking on foot along the interstate in hopes of locating the object. Eventually, a Tennessee Department of Transportation HELP truck — who are responsible for helping troubled motorists on the freeway — spotted the pedestrian, then pulled over and tried to talk to him.

But instead of accepting the help, Taylor reportedly dashed across the interstate and jumped over the jersey barrier to the northbound side. The HELP truck driver almost immediately heard a collision, according to police, and rushed to the northbound side of the road to investigate — only to find Taylor had been struck by a GMC Yukon.

The father was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the driver of the Yukon stayed at the scene and “did not display any indications of impairment,” adding that speed did not appear to be a factor. That driver isn’t expected to face any charges.

It isn’t clear what kind of toy the dad was looking for at the time of the fatal crash. The MNPD also isn’t sure why Taylor appeared to run away from the HELP truck, with reps telling TooFab that those vehicles are large, yellow, and look more like ambulances than police cars — not something a person would normally run away from, even if they thought they were doing something wrong.

The department said in a statement:

“The Nashville Police Department reminds all that it is illegal and inherently dangerous to walk on the interstate.”

Joshua was a father to 13-year-old Brenna and 2-year-old Noble, whom he shared with his wife, Esther. Last month, Esther announced they were expecting another child in September this year.

In a GoFundMe set up for the family, the dad is described as a “loving and dedicated husband, father, son, and friend who lived his life with passion and purpose.” It read:

“While we have great peace knowing that Joshua is with his Savior, our hearts ache for the Taylor Family, especially his wife, Esther, and his two children… Please help us surround Esther with love and support during this challenging time. All money raised will go towards offsetting the costs of a memorial service as well as alleviating any financial burdens for Esther and their children.”

So senselessly tragic. Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones.

