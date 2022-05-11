Handyman Accused Of Murdering Married Lover Claims She Cheated & Gave Him HIV

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The handyman side piece of Orsolya Gaal has apparently given a reason for why he killed the married mother — because he thought she had given him HIV.

As we reported, David Bonola confessed to stabbing the 51-year-old Queens woman 58 times in her basement and stuffing the body in a duffle bag while her son was upstairs after he was arrested last month.

Now, new court docs have shed light on another possible motive for the murder. When detectives questioned the 44-year-old on April 20, Bonola allegedly claimed Gaal, with whom he was having a two year affair, was cheating on him and that she gave him HIV.

He said, per the New York Post:

“She lied to me. She told me that she loved me. She couldn’t be with one person.”

The handyman allegedly went on to admit that he tossed Gaal’s laptop into the Hudson river because it contained their sex tapes, adding:

“I took her laptop because she had sex videos on the laptop. I threw her laptop in the Hudson River where I used to visit her.”

Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise charged Bonola with two counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of burglary in the first degree, concealment of a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years-to-life in prison.

In court, prosecutors said Gaal came back to her Forest Hills home at around 12:30 a.m. on April 16, after she reportedly cooled things off with Bonola. Bonola, who is said to have been privy to where the family hid their spare key, went into the house just a few minutes later.

The pair then allegedly got into an argument before Bonola slashed the throat of his employer/ex-lover while they were in the basement, according to the charges.

NYPD officials initially claimed that Bonola went to the house in a bid to resurrect the affair. But according to the statements from the April 20 interrogation, Bonola was there to confront Gaal about the HIV allegation. He allegedly told police:

“I told her that I just wanted her to tell me the truth about why she gave me HIV. She said she didn’t have HIV.”

Gaal apparently also told Bonola their affair was over, then grabbed a knife and ordered him to leave. However, he refused, later telling police:

“I grabbed the knife and cut her from the neck. She kept fighting and we fall. She was moving and trying to grab me so I stabbed her in the neck to get her to stop attacking me.”

He allegedly proceeded to stab Gaal nearly 60 times — hardly self defense — before finding one of her son’s hockey duffle bags and stuffing her body inside. The victim’s 13-year-old son, Leo, was asleep upstairs the whole time. Her husband, Howard Klein, and oldest son, Jamie, were out of town looking at colleges.

Police sources said Bonola — who is from Mexico but had moved to the US more than 20 years ago — told them everything in an entirely “matter of fact” manner while being questioned, telling the New York Post:

“It was very matter of fact, very thorough, he answered every question they had.”

So incredibly tragic. Our hearts go out to the victim’s loved ones.

[Image via Fox 5/Facebook]